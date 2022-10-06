News

Anambra begins medical intervention for 6,000 flood victims

Posted on

The Anambra State Government has commenced medical intervention in the 13 camps accommodating 6,000 flood victims in parts of the state. The Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, who visited the holding centres at Crowther Memorial Primary School, Onitsha, and Unity Hall, Umueri, said the medical intervention was necessary to avert the outbreak of diseases in the areas. This came as the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, requested the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)’s assistance for the victims. Obidike said: “Governor Chukwuma Soludo has mandated the minis-try to carry out a regular on-the-spot assessment of the holding centres to ascertain your health needs and challenges for immediate intervention. “We are here with some team of medical personnel to make sure that everything is being taken care of medically as well as ascertain the hygiene and sanitation of the centres, which is very essential.

 

