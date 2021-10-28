Anambra bows to IPOB, adopts Saturday school

…as residents observe stay-at-home on Mondays out of fear

Following the distortion of learning activities every Monday, due to the sit-at-home order formerly declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a nonstate movement seeking for the creation of a new country out of Southeastern Nigeria, the Anambra State Government has now officially approved Saturday as a school day This was made known in a directive given to the head of schools from the Office of the Governor, Willie Obiano and obtained by New Telegraph.

The directive titled: ‘ANAMBRA STATE GOVERNMENT APPROVES SATURDAY AS SCHOOL DAY’ was sent to all the school headmasters in the state. The copy reads: “I am directed by the ES to inform you that the Anambra State Govt. has approved Saturdays as school days in place of Mondays.

“All HMs are to notify teachers, pupils as well as parents about the new development. Quality Assurance supervision and every other supervision henceforth will be held on Saturdays. “Every permission to be absent from classes on Saturdays must be addressed to the Executive Chairman ASUBBEB through the ES following due process. “Saturday classes will commence on 30/10/21 next week.”

