News

Anambra Central: Constituents purchase forms, endorse Nwankwo

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

The constituents of 52 towns and seven local government areas of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra Central senatorial district, Anambra State, have purchased nomination forms for the member representing Njikoka/ Dunukofia/Anaocha federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo.

 

A delegationfrom the various towns and communities of the senatorial district, led by Chief Ndubuisi Isiadinso andChief OkechukwuAyika (AtuEnugu-UkwunaUmunri) visited the lawmaker in Abuja, to deliver the nomination forms.

 

Speaking whilepresenting the documents, spokesperson of the delegation, Chief Isiadinso, explained that the  gesture was the voluntary donation of members of the senatorial district in appreciation of the accountable, impactful and quality representation that Nwankwo had demonstrated in the House of Representativesforthepastsix years.

 

He noted that having acquired rich legislative experience and shown himself as a worthy voice for the people of Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha federal constituency, Nwankwo deserves the elevation to represent Anambra Central senatorialdistrictintheupper chamber.

“We have come to register our appreciation for the able way you have carried yourself and represented Njikoka/ Dunukofia/Anaocha federal constituency over the past six years.

 

Members of your constituency comprising also the grassroots of Anambra Central senatorial district have decided to purchase the nomination formsforthesenatorial election for you.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

