Anambra Central: Hurdles as Ekwunife targets 3rd term

The battle for Anambra Central Senatorial District seat appears stiffer than ever as over seven candidates have their eyes on the position presently occupied by Senator Uche Ekwunife. OKEY MADUFORO examines the chances of the incumbent

The senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Uche Ekwunife, started her political career from the House of Representatives, where she represented Dunukofia/Njikoka/ Anaocha Federal Constituency for eight years.

Fresh from the banking sector, Ekwunife took up the challenge of engaging the old war horses and veterans in the political field and dusted them to earn her first term in office. Similarly her second term bid also had its underlining challenges as she had to take on the new kid on the bloc, Mr. Dozie Nwankwo, who painted the picture as it where, of an upstage element and he came close to it but lost to experience.

Ekwunife’s first attempt at the senatorial position in 2015 saw her battling the duo of then incumbent senator for Anambra Central, Chris Ngige of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Victor Umeh.

The said election, indeed, was mother of all elections given the controversy that trailed the conduct of the senatorial primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through which Ekwunife contested. After several litigations at the law courts, which included pre and postelection matters, the court nullified the PDP senatorial primary election which produced Ekwunife as candidate and winner of that election. Ironically, the same court didn’t nullify the candidacy of Stella Odua of Anambra North and Andy Uba of Anambra South. Following the ruling of that courtm, Ekwunife was not allowed to re contest the election but it cleared Ngige, who refused to take part in that election. That indeed provided a clear coast for Umeh to contest along with some political nonstarters in the race and he became senator which lasted till the end of the 8th Senate.

However, the 2019 elections saw the return of Ekwunife to the Red Chamber. She defeated Umeh and other candidates and the court upheld her victory. But just less than two months to the conduct of the 2023 general election, the storm is once again gathering in Anambra Central as over seven candidates are in the race for the seat.

Apparently the only veterans in the race are Dozie Nwankwo, a two term member of the Federal House of Representatives for APGA, while Umeh is of the Labour Party, having lost to Dozie Nwankwo in the APGA primary election. Most political watchers are of the contention that the coming election in Anambra Central promises to be a battle royale and one that is unpredictable. Pursuant to this analogy is the fact that the political equation has changed and it seems pretty difficult to actually hazard a guess on who would clinch the all-important seat at the Red Chamber.

Given this scenario, lots of factors and conjectures are going to come into play as Ekwunife goes for her third missionary journey in March. With Mr. Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, some observers feel that his popularity before the election proper would elicit a band wagon effect for the party from top to bottom to the advantage of Umeh.

However, it is not clear yet if the support Obi is enjoying at the moment would mean that Ekwunife would not emerge victorious in the election. Reasons are that there are some Labour Party supporters, who are not giving the same support to Umeh. These supporters are rather rooting for Ekwunife, and this according to them, is as a result of old political scores they have to settle with Umeh over his reign as APGA national chairman.

But a political analyst, Dr. Ken Anozie, contended that “what you are reading in the press or the noise about band wagon effect does not hold water because elections in this country have gone beyond party but the persons contesting the polls. “It is about antecedents and capacity and not because he or she is my party’s candidate and you will also discover that those people shouting Labour Party have their own candidates for the National Assembly elections hence it doesn’t give Umeh any chance.”

Similarly, the presidential ambition of the PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar irrespective of the Obi/ Datti movement has a strong and firm hold in Anambra State with an army of foot soldiers, who are well grounded in electoral wars and party politics.

That is also a plus for Ekwunife and her third missionary journey ambition and being an incumbent who finds herself in a familiar terrain, her structures and experience in the field of play indeed are to her advantage. While there is no doubt that that APGA has deep rooted structures in Anambra State and that it may give Ekwunife’s opponent, Nwankwo, an advantage, Ekwunife is a former member of the party and had won elections on its platform hence she still enjoys patronage among members of the party. Also, Ekwunife’s brand of politics appears to be the master stroke working for her in the coming election as she interfaces with all and sundry across party affiliations.

She is never absent at any function organised by the APGA-led government in Anambra State hence building bridges to that effect. Since she ventured into politics, Ekwunife has been the “marked candidate” with all manner of namecalling and name-dropping but how she overcomes these attacks, remain a marvel for political watchers. Her statements concerning the presidential ambition of Obi have always been subjected to an instrument of war aimed at running her down. But Ekwunife has always stood his grounds contending that she has nothing against Obi and that the former governor of Anambra State is contesting for president and not for a senatorial seat. Ekwunife further contended that there is a presidential candidate of her party, who she has to market. She maintained that while it is fair and proper for others to market their own candidates, there is nothing wrong with her doing same for her party.

