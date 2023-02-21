Anambra Central Senatorial District deserves the best

Senator Victor Umeh’s presence at the debate organised for National Assembly candidates in the coming general election by a consortium led by the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Radio Theatre and Television Art Workers Union (RATTAWU) and others has put an irreparable dent on the well-intended event.

Umeh, just like Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Princess Ezekwe, Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe and Dr. Christian Umeadi are running for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

Everything had appeared normal until Ekwunife took a swipe at the organisers for introducing one of the candidates who had called in earlier for permission to enable him honour his doctor’s appointment. She suggested that the latest entrant be subjected to three straight questions they had taken, to qualify him to get to the stage they were. But when it was thrown open to the rest of the candidates, the idea was defeated by three against two votes.

While expressing bitterness for losing out, she raised the issue of Chief Umeh. Apparently sensing that she wouldn’t have her way a second time, Ekwunife stormed out and was quickly followed behind by the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Princess Ezekwe. According to Ekwunife, the Federal High Court was presided over by Justice H. A. Nganjiwa on January 27, 2023 had disqualified Umeh as a candidate.

Therefore, he was not supposed to appear on the programme. And that in so doing, whatever was said or done at the debate would be null and void, and of no effect. She emphasized that she wouldn’t want to be part of or accessory to any such illegality, hence she walked out of a live studio on various social media platforms.

Sadly Ezekwe, who was appearing in the political firmament of the state for the first time looked too incensed and anger-laden that she after pouring out her bitterness on the organisers and co-candidates for voting to admit who came few minutes after kick off, indecorously stormed out of the live session.

Umeh, during a cross fire of questions by candidate to candidate shot himself on the foot when he took the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Hon Dozie Nwankwo on a topic that occurred when he (Umeh) was in the Senate but Nwankwo was not yet sworn in. Political observers, including Dr. Basil Efobih see the incidents as “chicanery taken too far… ”

According to him: “Once again, we the political observers in Anambra State especially those who witnessed and enjoyed the Senatorial candidates’ debate commend the initiators and sponsors of the event.” However, we observed that some of the candidates lack emotional self-control/discipline and some were innately garrulous.

We noticed that those who felt intimidated by the presence of stronger opponents got angry and walked out from a programme being transmitted and streamed live, exhibited a rare act of irrationality, others resorted to punching below the belt.

A quality representation in parliament, especially for the politically active and conscious citizens of Anambra Central Senatorial district requires strict decorum, anger management and decent public conduct/ comportment. Else, how could a supposed experienced parliamentarian of Senator Ekwunife’s standing, who is seeking to go back, in the hope of becoming Senate President, subconsciously betray her other side to the world.

She stormed out of the stage of a live studio in anger, because someone she considered a game-changer, someone with an outstanding record of democracy, delivered delivery to the citizens who arrived the stage a few minutes after kick off loaded with a dossier of achievements.

Then, Umeh’s chicanery took the better part of him when he took Hon Nwankwo on a national issue that happened in the presence of all Nigerians.

The senatorial district deserves the best. Umeh was in the National Assembly, while Nwankwo was not yet admitted in the Assembly. It was obvious from the Labour Party candidate’s demeanour that he was still sulking from his defeat by Nwankwo at the APGA Senatorial primary last May 28. Impressively, Nwankwo remained at his best. He gave a very good account of himself, marshalling out his points with calculated candour!

●Ahamafula writes from Akwa, Anambra State

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...