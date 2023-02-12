Anambra Central Senatorial poll: Youths, women group, take over Nwankwo’s campaigns

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the Anambra Central Senatorial District in the fast approaching Saturday, February 25, general election, Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo has been adjudged the face and hope of the youths in governance in the country. Making this assertion yesterday during a campaign rally at Ukpo market Square, headquarters of the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, ayouthleaderand Director of Youth Mobilization and Contact directorate of Nwankwo’s Campaign Council, High Chief Law Ugwunna said it was reason all youths within the district registered their membership.

According to him, we all represent our members in the entire communities within the senatorial district for effective sensitization, mobilization and active participation to ensure massive vote for Nwankwo on Saturday, February 25 Nwankwo, he admitted, has the National Assembly experience, the persuasive appeal, conduct, receptive and friendly disposition. High Chief Ugwunna who addressed the rally noted that Nwankwo, popularly called ‘Onyendozi’, because of his good works which he started doing long before the indigenes of the area persuaded him to come out to represent and lead them, has remained a shining example in quality representation.

Dr Adaeze Grace Obiora who is the leader of all the Support Groups within the senatorial district went down memory lane to recount some of the numerous good works of the very youthful lawmaker. She noted: “We collectively went to appeal to Nwankwo to come out to contest election in the interest of people of the area, especially the poor, downtrodden and the needy. “With our massive support, we gave him overwhelming votes that saw him represent Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha Federal Constituency since 2015. His performance has been very impressive. So we now urged him again to step up to the Senate. We will support him even with added voting vigour.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...