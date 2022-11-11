Anambra CJ releases 24-year – old artisan, 11 others

The release of one, Timothy Alua, a 24 year-old artisan from the Aguata Correctional Facility, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, elicited wild jubilation as the young inmate went uncontrollably wide, when the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, struct out his case, and discharged him. Alua, from Owerri in Imo State, was released after awaiting trial for 5 years and 8 months, by the state Chief Judge, who was in the Correctional Facility to perform the 2022 jail delivery exercise. When he was discharged, Alua ran out from the court, removed his shirt and flung it in the air; a development that elicited jubilation and celebration among other inmates. The drama lasted for about ten minutes before it was brought under control.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...