Anambra CJ releases 24-year – old artisan, 11 others

The release of one, Timothy Alua, a 24 year-old artisan from the Aguata Correctional Facility, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, elicited wild jubilation as the young inmate went uncontrollably wide, when the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, struct out his case, and discharged him. Alua, from Owerri in Imo State, was released after awaiting trial for 5 years and 8 months, by the state Chief Judge, who was in the Correctional Facility to perform the 2022 jail delivery exercise. When he was discharged, Alua ran out from the court, removed his shirt and flung it in the air; a development that elicited jubilation and celebration among other inmates. The drama lasted for about ten minutes before it was brought under control.
Related Articles
Eid-el-Kabir: Makinde pays homage to Olubadan, Aare Musulumi, others
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that he would in August inaugurate the state Inter-faith Committee to solidify the relationship between adherents of the Islamic and Christian faiths. Makinde, who stated this while paying the traditional Sallah visits to Islamic and political leaders in Ibadan, the state capital; urged those trying to use religion […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Lagos shuts night clubs, arrests 243 for flouting safety protocols
Muritala Ayinla The Lagos State government yesterday sealed two night clubs and arrested about 243 violators for flouting COVID-19 protocols. Sunday Telegraph gathered that the violators were arrested during a Friday night operation led by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu where the the Command pounced on some deviant night clubs where […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Adamu: APC, poised to retain power in 2023
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu has disclosed that his key mandate is to ensure that the ruling party wins the 2023 presidential election so that President Muhammadu Buhari hands over to another member of his party at the end of his tenure […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)