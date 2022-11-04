News

Anambra CJ visits Onitsha Prison, frees 10 inmates

As part of his constitutional duties, the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, on Wednesday, released 10 inmates, among who were nine men and one woman, at the Onitsha Correctional Facility. Some of the inmates released included Ifeanyi Egwuatu and Ebuka Molokwu, who were mentally sick. Others are; Johnson Ojukwu Okolo, a native of Anaku in Ayamelum LGA; Okechukwu Okeke, a native of Awkuzu in Oyi LGA; Uwadiegwu Edeh from Enugu State; and Francis Oluchukwu from Imo State. Also freed were; Arinze Nwoke from Ohofia in Ebonyi State; as well as one Mmesoma Okafor, a housewife, who was detained since February 2022. The chief judge said that those released were inmates whose detention were manifestly unlawful, those detained for a period longer than the maximum period of imprisonment upon conviction, as well as old and very sick inmates. According to him, the exercise was part of his constitutional duties, which is a fast way of decongesting correctional facilities.

 

