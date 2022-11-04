Anambra CJ visits Onitsha Prison, frees 10 inmates

As part of his constitutional duties, the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, on Wednesday, released 10 inmates, among who were nine men and one woman, at the Onitsha Correctional Facility. Some of the inmates released included Ifeanyi Egwuatu and Ebuka Molokwu, who were mentally sick. Others are; Johnson Ojukwu Okolo, a native of Anaku in Ayamelum LGA; Okechukwu Okeke, a native of Awkuzu in Oyi LGA; Uwadiegwu Edeh from Enugu State; and Francis Oluchukwu from Imo State. Also freed were; Arinze Nwoke from Ohofia in Ebonyi State; as well as one Mmesoma Okafor, a housewife, who was detained since February 2022. The chief judge said that those released were inmates whose detention were manifestly unlawful, those detained for a period longer than the maximum period of imprisonment upon conviction, as well as old and very sick inmates. According to him, the exercise was part of his constitutional duties, which is a fast way of decongesting correctional facilities.
Related Articles
Dowen tragedy: We demand justice for our son –Ijaw Youth Council
Police begin investigation The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has joined other Nigerians to demand justice for the 12-year- old student of Dowen College, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, who died from the injuries he sustained from being bullied in the school by other students. The council said it is shocked by the gruesome development, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Electronic transmission: PDP alleges plot to sway NASS decision
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plots by powerful interests to influence members of the National Assembly to reject electronic transmission of election results when the Electoral Act amendment bill is passed by both chambers of the National Assembly. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, called on Senators […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wike meets IGP, demands motive behind Justice Odili’s home invasion
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has told the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba to find out why the Abuja home of Justice Mary Odili of the Supreme Court was invaded. The governor, who made the demand yesterday when he led a delegation of Rivers elders and elected representatives to the IGP […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)