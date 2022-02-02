Anambra: Commissioner counsels residents on immunisation

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, has appealed to the residents to avail themselves of the opportunity available to immunise their children for maximum protection against polio virus. Okpala spoke yesterday in Awka, the state capital, that the state government was committed to protecting the children from polio virus, and reiterated the state government’s willingness to contribute in sustaining a polio- free status in the country. Okpala, however, said that he was excited over the National Immunisation Plus Days Against Polio, tagged: “Keep Polio at Zero,” which successfully commenced across the state at the weekend and concluded yesterday.

“I appeal to mothers to come out in their large numbers for this immunisation exercise before the end of work today so as to ensure that polio is kicked out of Anambra,” the Commissioner pleaded, even as he advised mothers in rural and urban areas of the state to ensure that the opportunity is well utilised by presenting their children of the targeted age for the health workers to do their jobs.”

