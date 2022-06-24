Anambra: Commissioner to appear before House for sacking PTA teachers

The Anambra State House of Assembly has directed the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh to appear before it for clarifications on issues pertaining to disengagement of over 1,000 PTA teachers recruited by the previous administration. The Commissioner, according to the invitation, would explain the reliability of procedures of the on-going Teachers’ Recruitment Exercise. The invitation followed a motion moved by the Chairman, House Committee on Education, and a member representing Anaocha Constituency, Hon. Ejike Okechukwu during yesterday’s plenary.

The issues and the attitude of the Commissioner, as well as the recent activities of the ministry were debated by the lawmakers and the motion was unanimously adopted through a voice vote by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor during the plenary. Supporting the motion, Hon. Ebele Ejiofor, representing Anaocha 1 Constituency, said that over 1,000 teachers recruited by the Governor Willie Obiano’s administration and issued appointment letters were sacked by the current government despite the fact that the teachers had worked for seven months without salaries.

Ejiofor, who argued that most of the sacked teachers showed their appointment letters to the lawmakers during their protest and that the reasons for their sack have not really been ascertained, however, argued that the Education Commissioner has to explain to the Legislative House beyond all reasonable doubts, why the teachers were sacked from their jobs given the harsh economic situation in the country.

