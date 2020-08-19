Anambra communities conduct mock burial for two monarchs

Hell was let loose on Monday in Aguleri and Nsugbu in Anambra East Local Government Area when two communities in the town conducted mock burials for two traditional rulers in line with the Igbo customs and tradition. A witness said one of them was Chief Alex Edozieno of Mkpunando autonomous community. The people of Nsugbu also conduct the same burial for their traditional rulers, Obi Victor Ntoka of Nsugbe community and appointed Obi Arinze Obiagwu to hold forth till a new traditional ruler is appointed.

The ceremony was conducted at Okika Izu Square. This followed their involvement in the recent visit to President Muhammadu Buhari for which 12 traditional rulers from the state were suspended by the Anambra State government. The 12 traditional rulers had said they went to thank the President for the on-going federal projects in the South- East. Their suspension was approved by the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council headed by Obi Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha Agbogidi.

