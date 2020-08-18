Metro & Crime

Anambra communities disown monarchs for visiting Buhari

Trouble is brewing in the 12 communities of Anambra State because some traditional rulers wenttoAbujatoseePresident Mohammed Buhari without clearance from the state government and their communities. Already some of the communities have disowned their traditional rulers.

 

About six of the 12 communities have thrown their weight behind the Anambra State government. A formerPresident-General of Nando town union, Chief Sunday Obinze, said the traditional rulers deserved to be suspended or even sacked because they ought to be non-partisan.

 

According to him, the visit waspurely politically motivated. He said: “Anambra people need not to be told that this was gang up and an act of sabotage, disloyalty to malign the person of the governor of Anambra State.”

 

Obinze said they deserved to be punished to serve as deterrent to others. He also paid a glowing tribute to the Obi of Onitsha, Obi Nnaemeka Achebe Agbogidi, “forhisthoroughdiscipline, sound academic and dynamic knowledge of leadership and traditions of Ndigbo”.

 

Obinze also prayed God to continue to sustain the monarch.

 

Obinze, whoisthePresident- Generalof the27marketsinthe Bridge Head Market, Onitsha, said that it was unfortunate that Anamba traditional rulers, some of who are well educated and are held very high in the society would succumb so easily to cheep blackmail and selfishness that they could “even exchange the traditional royal institutionsof theirforefathers to a car gift”.

 

Heobserved thattheirclaim overtheAbujatrip wastothank the President on the 2nd Niger Bridge project as well as the rehabilitation of Enugu-Onisha Expressway was childish, laughable and had reduced the dignity and pride of Anambra people.

