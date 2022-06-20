News Top Stories

Anambra community goes spiritual against ‘unknown’ gunmen

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, AWKA Comment(0)

Okija community in Ihiala Local Government Area has involved the 15 deities, led by Ulasi and Ogwugwu, to engage the unknown gunmen and ritualists in a spiritual warfare to stem incidents of ritual killings, kidnapping, and raping of village women in the area.

 

This is coming as four suspected native doctors allegedly involved in ritual killings and kidnapping fled the town for fear of incurring the wrath of the deities.

 

It was gathered that 24 hours after the unknown gunmen were engaged in a gun battle with the Anambra State Joint Task Force on Security at Ihiala town, which led to the killing of six bandits and arrest of three suspects, their native doctors took flight to the neighboring Okija town.

 

Okija town is one of the communities affected by the activities of the unknown gunmen in Anambra South Senatorial District since last year, and the town had in the last three months been at war against the suspected gunmen.

 

The villagers carried out what was called spiritual cleansing and laying of curses on any person or group of persons that would from now be involved in such deadly act. The consequences for being involved in such criminal acts would be the agony of slow and painful death, once it has been confirmed by the deities and found to be guilty.

 

The Chief Priest, Ozo Calistus Ahize (Onatara Dike Nma), spiritual head of Ezi-Odinamma Okija, explained: “All the deities in Okija, about 15 of them, led by Ulasi and the Ogwugwu- Akpu, Ogwugwu- Isiula, Ogwugwu-Abogu, Ogwugwu-Miri, and the rest, have been invoked to fight against kidnapping and ritual killings by the unknown gunmen.

 

“We have been fighting them and they know that Okija has never been comfortable for them and these people are not from Okija; they came to our community to cause trouble and we have given them a good run for their money. Some of them who claim that they are real native doctors have run away and there are some that felt that nothing would happen.

 

But, today, they have become history because the deities have carried the war to them, and more heads would certainly roll in Okija even if there are natives from our town who are involved in this act of criminality.”

 

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

