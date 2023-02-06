Anambra community protests bad road network

Indigenes of the Uruagu- Nnewi community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State at the weekend took to the streets to protest the alleged dilapidated road infrastructure in the area. The protesters, who were majorly youths and elderly men, displayed placards bearing different inscriptions depicting their annoyance over the alleged neglect of roads in the area. Some of the placards read: “Nnewi community has suffered a lot due to bad road network;” “kidnapping and robbery are rampant in our community as a result of bad roads;” “Buhari, Governor Soludo, please, come to our help;” “Religious leaders and prominent people in our community should not be silent on the state of our roads;” among other things. Leader of the protesters, Mr Obiora Okeke, said several roads in the area, especially the Nnewi-Oba old road, and St. John of the Cross Catholic Church axis in particular, have become a death trap that has consumed a lot of people in the recent past.
Nigerian lawyer, Oyinlade, wins American Bar Human Rights award
A Nigerian human rights and international law expert, Mr. Adeola Austin Oyinlade, has been declared the 2021 American Bar Association (ABA) International Human Rights-of-the-Year Laureate by American Bar Association (ABA) in Chicago, United States of America. ABA is the largest voluntary association of attorneys and legal professionals in the world and it is currently holding […]
Seven feared killed in Amotekun/Fulani herders’ clash in Oyo community
There was another tragic security breach on Saturday morning when men of the Oyo State Security Network Agency popularly called “Operation Amotekun and some Fulani herders engaged in a clash at Aiyete, Ibarapa North Local Government Area. The clash was said to have started at Okebi Village, but the cause of the clash could […]
Buhari approves renewal of appointment of 12 non-career Ambassadors
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors, assuring Nigerians of fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance. In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, he stated: “The assurance from the President became necessary following recent complaints after announcement […]
