News

Anambra community protests bad road network

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

Indigenes of the Uruagu- Nnewi community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State at the weekend took to the streets to protest the alleged dilapidated road infrastructure in the area. The protesters, who were majorly youths and elderly men, displayed placards bearing different inscriptions depicting their annoyance over the alleged neglect of roads in the area. Some of the placards read: “Nnewi community has suffered a lot due to bad road network;” “kidnapping and robbery are rampant in our community as a result of bad roads;” “Buhari, Governor Soludo, please, come to our help;” “Religious leaders and prominent people in our community should not be silent on the state of our roads;” among other things. Leader of the protesters, Mr Obiora Okeke, said several roads in the area, especially the Nnewi-Oba old road, and St. John of the Cross Catholic Church axis in particular, have become a death trap that has consumed a lot of people in the recent past.

 

