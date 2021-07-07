Anambra: Court asked to set aside nomination of Soludo as APGA guber candidate

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to set aside the nomination of a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

In the originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/596/2021, a chieftain of the party, Okoye Nwabuogo is seeking an order of court setting aside the election and nomination of Prof. Soludo.

The suit dated July 6, 2021 and filed same day by counsel to the plaintiff, Okoro Nkemakolam, is further seeking an order restraining Soludo from parading himself as the validly or duly elected candidate of the party for the said election.

It is the case of the plaintiff, who is a card-carrying member of the party and a registered voter, saying that the statutory 21-day notice was not given to INEC by the party, prior to the holding of the Special Ward Congress, which held on June 15, 2021, for the election of ad hoc delegates for the nomination of the party’s governorship candidate for the Anambra State gubernatorial election.

Listed as defendants in the pre-election suit are: the All Progressives Grand Alliance; Prof. Charles Soludo and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While urging the court to invalidate and set aside the entire primary election of the party held on June 23, 2021, the plaintiff, is equally seeking an order of injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC, listed as 3rd defendant), from accepting the name of or recognising Prof. Soludo (the 2nd Defendant), as the candidate of APGA (the 1st defendant), for the Anambra State gubernatorial general election.

Like this: Like Loading...