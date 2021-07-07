Metro & Crime

Anambra: Court asked to set aside nomination of Soludo as APGA guber candidate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

 

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to set aside the nomination of a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as the flag bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

In the originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/596/2021, a chieftain of the party, Okoye Nwabuogo is seeking an order of court setting aside the election and nomination of Prof. Soludo.

The suit dated July 6, 2021 and filed same day by counsel to the plaintiff, Okoro Nkemakolam, is further seeking an order restraining Soludo from parading himself as the validly or duly elected candidate of the party for the said election.

It is the case of the plaintiff, who is a card-carrying member of the party and a registered voter, saying that the statutory 21-day notice was not given to INEC by the party, prior to the holding of the Special Ward Congress, which held on June 15, 2021, for the election of ad hoc delegates for the nomination of the party’s governorship candidate for the Anambra State gubernatorial election.

Listed as defendants in the pre-election suit are: the All Progressives Grand Alliance; Prof. Charles Soludo and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While urging the court to invalidate and set aside the entire primary election of the party held on June 23, 2021, the plaintiff, is equally seeking an order of injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC, listed as 3rd defendant), from accepting the name of or recognising Prof. Soludo (the 2nd Defendant), as the candidate of APGA (the 1st defendant), for the Anambra State gubernatorial general election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man sent to prison for stealing N50,000 water tank

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Magistrates’ Court in Ota, Ogun, on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Akintunde Segun, to one year imprisonment for stealing a water tank belonging to the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA). Magistrate Sam Obaleye  sentenced Segun without option to pay fine, after he pleaded guilty to one-count charge of theft. Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Cpl. […]
Metro & Crime

Dad, stepmother starve, lock up two-year-old son

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Police have arrested a man, identified as Wisdom, at Okumagba Avenue in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State for allegedly maltreating his two-year-old son, Zino. Wisdom reportedly locked the child up in a dingy room and starved him for months.   The boy’s mother was said to have left him with his father […]
Metro & Crime

Police rearrest fleeing Ibadan serial killer, Shodipe

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fleeing Ibadan, Oyo State serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, has been rearrested. Shodipe, 19, escaped from police custody on August 11, after confessing to killing no fewer than five persons in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State. He was believed to have killed the persons, mainly women, for ritual purposes. The spokesman of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica