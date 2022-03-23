Anambra: Court remands 2 suspects for defiling 4 minors of same mother

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has remanded two men in a correctional services centre for allegedly defiling four minors of the same parent left under their care by their mother.

The suspects who were remanded after their ar-raignment in court are Mr Peter Ezeala, 61, of Mbano, Imo State and one Mr Elochukwu Igwilo, 27, of Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State.

New Telegraph gathered that the children whose ages are 11-months; 5-years; 7-years and 10-years old were defiled at various times by the men when their mother left them in their care to go to the market. In a press release by the state police command’s spokesperson,

DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, he said the Police have rescued the four children, and also arraigned the suspects in court. He said the CP has enjoined parents/guardians to exercise utmost discretion in deciding in whose care their children/wards are kept.

The release read: “CP gave this advice Monday, March 21, 2022, following the arrest and interrogation of two suspects – one Peter Ezeala ‘M’ 61years of Mbano, Imo State and one Elochukwu Igwilo ‘M’ 27years of Ekwusigo Local Government Area, Anambra State.

