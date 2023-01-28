Anambra: Court sacks Umeh as senatorial candidate of Labour Party

The Federal High Court, Awka presided over by Justice H. A. Nganjiwa on Friday disqualified Chief Victor Umeh, from contesting in the February 25 Senatorial election for Anambra Central. The court, in a threehour judgment disqualified Umeh on the grounds of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act as it concerns the membership status of a contestant. Umeh, a strong ally of Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, was to contest for the senatorial district of Obi.

The court noted that there was no evidence that the resignation letter by Umeh to the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was actually received by the party. Hence his name was still in the register of members of APGA as at Sept 30, 2022 when he was said to have contested the party’s primary. And that his (Umeh’s) name was not in the register of members of Labour Party as of June 3, 2022, the date of primary of LP. The court, therefore, declared as null and void the publication of Umeh’s name as a candidate earlier by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as he failed to comply with the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and the LP constitution.

