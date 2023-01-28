News

Anambra: Court sacks Umeh as senatorial candidate of Labour Party

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal High Court, Awka presided over by Justice H. A. Nganjiwa on Friday disqualified Chief Victor Umeh, from contesting in the February 25 Senatorial election for Anambra Central. The court, in a threehour judgment disqualified Umeh on the grounds of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act as it concerns the membership status of a contestant. Umeh, a strong ally of Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, was to contest for the senatorial district of Obi.

The court noted that there was no evidence that the resignation letter by Umeh to the leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was actually received by the party. Hence his name was still in the register of members of APGA as at Sept 30, 2022 when he was said to have contested the party’s primary. And that his (Umeh’s) name was not in the register of members of Labour Party as of June 3, 2022, the date of primary of LP. The court, therefore, declared as null and void the publication of Umeh’s name as a candidate earlier by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as he failed to comply with the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act and the LP constitution.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Attacks’ll not affect preparation for general election – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the series of attacks on its facilities will not affect its preparations for next year’s general election.   INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who spoke when the commission played host to the delegation of Africa Union Special Pre- Electoral Political Mission led by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, yesterday […]
News

Osinbajo: Tinubu’s sterling contribution to democracy stands out

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…Seeks party’s unity for victory Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary, saying that his sterling contributions to Nigerian democracy and its progress stand him out. The Vice President also urged the members of the party, regardless of who they […]
News

NSCDC arrests 3 alleged suspected bandits in Gusau

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC), yesterday confirmed the arrest of three suspected bandits who fled Magami area, Zamfara State, as a result of heavy security presence. The NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Mr Ikor Oche, confirmed the development at a news conference, saying the suspects were arrested at the state mass transit motor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica