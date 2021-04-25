News

Anambra CP task officers to defend self against attacks

Author Okey Maduforo Awka

As the fear of continuous attacks on security formations, officers and men by unknown gunmen heightens in the area, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Bala Kuryas, has charged his men and officers to defend themselves.

 

This is coming as most formations across the South East, beef up security in and around their areas while all security apparatus have been cordoned-off, two hundred meters away from the offices and vehicular movements within the Correctional Centers, DSS and Police have been prohibited.

 

Mr. Kuryas issued the directive during a meeting he had with his management team made up of Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and other heads of tactical operational units in the command.

 

Also, the Commissioner urged them not to be cowed by the activities of the hoodlums noting that they have all that it takes to not only defend themselves but members of the public as well.

 

Kuryas charged the officers to be undeterred by the recent unfortunate incidents of attacks on their colleagues and facility but to remain resolute in the protection of lives and property of law abiding citizens in the State.

 

Furthermore, he admonished the officers to provide motivational leadership in their Divisions and Units and ensure they supervise their men adequately in reclaiming the public space from criminal elements and maintaining law and order in and around the state.

 

On the alleged threat by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to landlords harbouring security operatives in Anambra State, Kuryas urged them not to lose their sleep as according to him the command and other services are alive to their responsibilities.

 

Meanwhile, the Anambra State government has charged the local vigilant groups in the rural areas to synergise with the Cattle and farmers Committee in taking census of herdsmen in their areas as they insist that the census would check mate the migration of visitors and strangers in those communities.

 

Disclosing this shortly after a close door security summit at Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area which had in attendance traditional rulers, Hausa- Fulani Community and security operatives, Governor Willie Obiano reiterated that security of lives and property of both Anambra people as well as residents is paramount to his administration.

