Anambra: CTA raises alarm over insecurity, election boycott

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), yesterday expressed concern at the deteriorating security situation in Anambra State ahead of the governorship election scheduled to hold on November 6, 2021.

 

The CTA, an accredited election observation organization, said the security challenges in the state have degenerated on a daily basis, thereby casting fears as to the feasibility of conducting the election in such a tense atmosphere. Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, condemned the rising spate of attacks on inno-   cent citizens by unknown gunmen, resulting in the death of about 12 persons in the past one week.

 

Nwadishi also condemned the kidnapping of political party candidates and top politicians, killing of security personnel and citizens, the burning of police stations, burning of INEC facilities, burning of security outstations, including the intimidation of citizens in lawful political gatherings across Anambra State.

 

She called on the security agencies to track down and apprehend the actors involved in these heinous crimes. Nwadishi disclosed that a survey by the CTA has shown that given the high level of insecurity, there are fears of possible low voter turnout and apathy if not outright boycott of the election.

 

She said that going by the current trends, INEC might find it difficult to obtain the services of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) in Anambra State for distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials to polling units.

 

“The members fear that their vehicles may be destroyed if deployed on Election Day. CTA, therefore, calls on the security agencies to protect INEC staff, election materials, facilities and the citizens, including election workers, before, during and after the election.

 

The security agencies, Town Unions should work in synergy to allay the fears of citizens from security threats and assure them of their safety now and after the election,” she said.

 

Nwadishi also noted that the rancor and disputes emanating from political parties’ primaries had affected party campaigns as the majority of the parties were still in court seeking to establish the rightful candidates to be presented for the election.

 

She said that due to the security concerns, the CTA has postponed a stakeholders’ meeting scheduled to hold on 0ctober 8 in Awka,

