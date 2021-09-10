Anambra defections: APGA, movement built on Biafran spirit, says Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, yesterday said that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as an Igbo party has nothing to lose even if all its lawmakers in the House of Assembly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Obiano, who broke his silence over what he referred to as much ado about nothing, said what most people don’t know about APGA was that the party was more of a movement driven by the spirit and desire of the Biafra man.

The governor, who spoke through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, IfeatuObiokoye, said the defection of six members of the state House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not affect APGA’s fortune in the November 6 governorship election in the state. Addressing a press conference in Awka yesterday, Obiokoye said going by the spirit upon which APGA was built, even if all members of the state assembly would leave the party, APGA would still win the governorship election convincingly. He said: “Let me say it clearly that the tail does not wag the dog; it is the dog that wags the tail.

Each and every one of the defectors became politically relevant on the platform of APGA. Two, APGA is not like the usual political party. APGA is more like a movement, driven by the spirit and desire of the Igbo man to liberate himself from political marginalisation.”

Like this: Like Loading...