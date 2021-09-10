News

Anambra defections: APGA, movement built on Biafran spirit, says Obiano

Posted on Author Onah Onah Comment(0)

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, yesterday said that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as an Igbo party has nothing to lose even if all its lawmakers in the House of Assembly defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Obiano, who broke his silence over what he referred to as much ado about nothing, said what most people don’t know about APGA was that the party was more of a movement driven by the spirit and desire of the Biafra man.

The governor, who spoke through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, IfeatuObiokoye, said the defection of six members of the state House of Assembly to the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not affect APGA’s fortune in the November 6 governorship election in the state. Addressing a press conference in Awka yesterday, Obiokoye said going by the spirit upon which APGA was built, even if all members of the state assembly would leave the party, APGA would still win the governorship election convincingly. He said: “Let me say it clearly that the tail does not wag the dog; it is the dog that wags the tail.

Each and every one of the defectors became politically relevant on the platform of APGA. Two, APGA is not like the usual political party. APGA is more like a movement, driven by the spirit and desire of the Igbo man to liberate himself from political marginalisation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Students’ abduction: Vulnerability level of schools high – NSCDC CG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Amid cases of abduction of students in parts of the country, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that the vulnerability level of schools remained high. Commandant-General (CG) of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, raised the concern, Wednesday, while briefing Corps personnel at the National Headquarters in Abuja, on his policies and […]
News

Buratai: I didn’t collect N250m from Katsina govt

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Yusuf Burutai, yesterday denied collecting N250 million from Katsina State government during the commissioning of a new battalion in the state on 15th November, 2017, as alleged by a business mogul. Buratai was responding to allegations of collecting the amount by one Shehu Mahadi, a Kaduna-based businessman. The […]
News

Insecurity: Plateau Rep writes Buhari, decries govt failure

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau) has said that the failure of the Buhari government to deal decisively with factors indicative of rising animosity in the country, mutual suspicion and religious frontlines are responsible for the recent upsurge in the security challenges in the land. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica