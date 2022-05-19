Anambra Disco loses over 32 vehicles to gunmen attack

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has said about 32 of its vehicles were burnt by gunmen when they attacked its facility at the headquarters of Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State in the early hours of Monday. In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesman Emeka Ezeh also said the attackers inflicted machete cuts on a security official in the office for refusing to surrender his rifle to them.

Ezeh said: “In the early hours of May 16, at about 1:45 am, the Ogidi District of the EEDC was set ablaze by unidentified criminals leaving about 32 utility and operational vehicles all burnt, including other assets and equipment within the premises.”

