News

Anambra Disco loses over 32 vehicles to gunmen attack

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has said about 32 of its vehicles were burnt by gunmen when they attacked its facility at the headquarters of Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State in the early hours of Monday. In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesman Emeka Ezeh also said the attackers inflicted machete cuts on a security official in the office for refusing to surrender his rifle to them.

Ezeh said: “In the early hours of May 16, at about 1:45 am, the Ogidi District of the EEDC was set ablaze by unidentified criminals leaving about 32 utility and operational vehicles all burnt, including other assets and equipment within the premises.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ogun LG Polls: PDP alleges plot by APC to use security agencies to unleash terror on oppositions

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The People Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, yesterday raised the alarm that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun are planning to use security agencies to unleash terror on members of the opposition parties during the forthcoming local government election in the state. The party also alleged that […]
News

2023: Arewa youths berate Itse Sagay over comments on Kogi gov

Posted on Author Baba Negedu,

For saying that the Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello has not done enough to contest the 2023 Presidential election, youths from the north under the auspices of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has berated Professor Itse Sagay, saying “Sagay goofed real time”. AYCF’s National President, Alhaii Yerima Shettima told newsmen in Kaduna that Prof […]
News Top Stories

2023: Denying S’East presidency‘ll be burden on Nigeria’s conscience –Anyim

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The former President of the Senate and presidential aspirant in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anyim Pius Anyim, has said that the failure of political parties in Nigeria to zone the presidency to the South East in 2023 will be a burden on the conscience of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica