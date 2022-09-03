News

Anambra: EFCC arrests 41 Yahoo boys

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested 41 suspected internet fraudsters a.k.a, ‘yahoo- yahoo boys’ in Awka, Anambra State. The suspects were arrested after intelligence revealed their alleged involvement in cybercrime and other related activities. Sixteen of the suspects were arrested at Umuodu Tansi Road in Awka, while the remaining 25 were arrested at Umuodu Okpuno Village in Awka South LGA. The suspects are Ayo Iteze Chidiebere, Emeka Justice, Emmanuel Ayakem, Ememuo Innocent Ifeanyi, Odinaka Udeh, Eze Stanley Chineze, Emmanuel Chijioke Ejikeme, Chinonso Edwin Abonyi, Emmanuel Akoi Chibuike, and Henry Umenyi Chukwualuka. Akalam Kenneth, David Monday Ebuka, Uchechukwu Kingsley Ebuka, Henry Echezona, Onyedika Chukwu, Abuchi Awa, Henry Adumaka, Chidera Chika, Malachi Asonbe, Cosmos Obidimma and Akuma Wisdom.

 

