Anambra election can’t be manipulated because of measures in place to check rigging – Ubah

…says I’m the man to beat in Anambra governorship election

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District and candidate of the YPP in the November Governorship election Sen Ifeanyi Ubah spoke to OKEY MADUFORO on the chances of his party and sundry issues. Excerpts…

The election is less than two months away, how has the journey been for your party?

Yes the election is close and I must tell you that we are ready. My party has made formidable inroads into the wards and local government areas in Anambra State. People say that our party is new but I must tell you that the YPP is no longer a new party but a party that is on ground and you cannot take it away from us. This is a party that took part in the last presidential election with a candidate and we won the Anambra South Senatorial District election. From the State Assembly to the National Assembly elections, we produced candidates that took part in those elections, so you cannot say that the party is not on ground. We are currently on a tour of local government areas in Anambra State and we have been getting huge support from the electorate; that is a good political point that we have scored.

Most political parties in Anambra have issues that have to do with candidacy and leadership at the courts, what is your take?

When I went to court to ask it not to enlist APGA, PDP and APC candidates in the forthcoming election, people argued that it is an internal business of the parties. But I have the right to know who my opponents are, who the people I am contesting with are. We have had situations in Anambra State were three persons are laying claim to the candidacy of one party and others are campaigning with one candidate while the parties are campaigning with two or three candidates, this is not proper and it is against the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the country. We do not know what will happen at the Supreme Court in PDP and in APGA. Also those aspirants who contested in the APC primary are in court to challenge the process that produced the party candidate, and even the committee set up by the party reported that there was no conduct of APC primary in Anambra State. So you can see that we have a problem by saying it is an internal business of the party to nominate a candidate but the parties are using this as a reason to do what they like. I am of the view that we look at the Electoral Act and find a way of having penalty for such actions which would serve as a lesson in subsequent elections in the country by barring the defaulting parties from being part of the exercise.

INEC is also a factor, and how fair do you think the body is in the conduct of the election?

The 2023 General Election is by the corner and INEC is using Anambra State as a test case. If the commission gets it right it would be to their own advantage and a plus for the country’s democratic process. I have confidence that the body would do the needful and deliver as an independent body and I see them doing so. For those who claim that the results have been written, I laugh about it because I have a mechanism of knowing the outcome of the election before INEC announces the results. At the state level, I have 80, 000 canvassers and I also have 500 canvassers at the ward level with a little over 5,000 polling stations, so there is no way the election can be manipulated by anybody. These are measures put in place to avert the plot to rig the election and our people are more politically aware than ever to ensure that they are not shortchanged during the election. This time around our votes must count. During the last National Assembly election it was the same fear of some people going to write the results. But what happened? We also devised a process of checkmating it and it worked. Now we have advanced further in making sure that the election will not be manipulated by anybody.

You sound so confident that you will win the election…

Why not? The YPP is the only party that is on intensive campaign with its candidate while others are still in court. I wonder when they will start their campaign. What time do they have left to campaign and within their campaign structures they have internal problems to tackle; so I am as confident as ever.

But some people are saying that a candidate has the ears of the presidency?

All those things are all rumours and some people are buying it. These are the type of stories they peddle before the people which are not true. I don’t believe that President Muhammadu Buhari will allow such illegality to take place. Anambra will be a turning point for the country’s politics and democracy. When the chips are down you will discover that no one has the blessings of the Presidency. This was what they said during the National Assembly and at the end the same person that has the ears of the Presidency lost the election. We are looking at the 2023 General Election which is not so far away. The Independent National Electoral Commission is desirous of making a difference and the President is also aware of the fact that our electoral system should come out of the woods and even the international community is watching..

Anambra State is one of the industrial states in the South East; what is your take on how industries can be helped to grow?

Last year we celebrated the African Industrial Day and this issues continue to be a matter for discuss. Industrial growth has tremendous potential to enhance productivity, increase capabilities of the workforce, as well as generate mass employment through the introduction of new equipment, new thinking and new techniques. In barely two years of taking up the mantle of responsibility by virtue of a landslide election into the Red Chamber, I started an organisation known as Gosim Kam Fu Nanya which is about delivering the goods in a manner that showcases class and capacity.

Today, in addition to turning the entire South Senatorial District into one big construction arena, I have gone outside the box to score even more wins for Ndi Anambra by rallying worthy sons and daughters into joining hands with me to build well equipped medical and isolation centres at NAUTH Nnewi which is already functioning at full capacity.

There is also another gigantic structure which has been opened and is serving as a fully equipped hospital in Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Awka). Others are coming up in Onitsha and Aguata. The ongoing road interventions in the entire South Senatorial District which is geared towards making the roads in Anambra South motorable for the Yuletide, is also an attestation to the fact that we’re leaving no stone unturned to ensure that his people, Ndi Anambra, get the best. With the introduction of the industrial park, which will be on board soon, courtesy of Anambra Progressives, I am setting the stage for vast empowerment and employment of youths in Anambra State.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 in Nigeria, which has slowed down businesses in the country, the industrial park will be a welcome development for Anambra people who are industrious and commerce driven. We should however recall, that Africa despite being the second most-populated continent in the world with over (1.2 billion people), it represented only 1.4% of world manufacturing value added in the first quarter of 2020. I want to draw attention to the need for a paradigm shift from over dependence on oil and gas resources, as other states gradually create alternative routes for growth through industry and commerce.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved more slowly in sub-Saharan Africa than in other regions, it has exerted a sizable toll on economic activity with a growth rate expected to fall to -3.3% by end of 2020, pushing the region into its first recession in 25 years. That is the major reason, government and political leaders should think in the direction of industry and industrial growth.

The combination of domestic lockdowns and greatly reduced external demands from the global recession will weigh heavily on the industrial sector in the coming months and years. Industrialisation of economies with strong linkages to domestic industries will however help African countries and our dear state to achieve high economic growth rates, diversify their economies and reduce their exposure to external shocks. Good a thing Anambra has joined the league of oil producing states in Nigeria and my administration would leverage on this for the sustainable economic growth of our state.

Like this: Like Loading...