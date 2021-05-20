News

Anambra election: N2bn bribe rocks APGA primaries

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

The alleged N2 billion bribe offered to some members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to support the member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency, Hon. Ifeanyi Momah as the candidate of the party in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State is currently generating controversy within the party. Currently, the reports trending on social media had it that the party had been making frantic efforts to make a U-turn so as to drop Prof. Charles Soludo and replace him with Momah, and that the game plans would be perfected by the end of this week.

But, when contacted, one of the aides to Momah, said he had neither declared to contest the election nor mentioned it to us, saying they should be the first persons to know. Meanwhile, the groups supporting Prof. Soludo, the United Anambra Youth Assembly (U- AYA) and the United Anambra Women Assembly (U-AWA) described such report as the hand work of fifth columnist, who were allegedly paid the sum of N2 billion to unsettle the party to the advantage of the opposition party. In a statement signed by the National Vice President of the two organisations, Ogochukwu Egolum, the groups stated that the party believes strongly in the democratic process in nominating its candidate.

They said: “Despite that our party was yet to make public the guidelines and time-table for the conduct of its primary election, it cannot impose a candidate on itself. And, because some faceless elements in the opposition parties had approached some people in our party with an offer of N2 billion to unsettle the party with internal crisis would fail.”

