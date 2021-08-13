Anambra election: PDP leadership unites for Ozigbo

The leadership of the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the spirit of oneness has declared total support for the party’s flagbearer Valentine Ozigbo in the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state. The party leadership disclosed on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at a meeting hosted by Ozigbo with the PDP State Working Committee and some stakeholders at the Grand East Hotel in Awka. Confirming that the party is united behind Ozigbo’s candidacy, the state Chairman of the PDP, Ndubuisi Nwobu, stated that the PDP was prepared for the governorship campaign, and urged the party leaders, stakeholders and members at all levels to work for Ozigbo’s success at the polls. “I want to reassure all the people of Anambra State, particularly our party leadership and followers of our determination to join forces with the candidate of the party in the person of Mr. Valentine Ozigbo to ensure victory for our party on November 6, 2021. Ozigbo has our collective support, and we will work with him to win the governorship election,” Nwobu said.
