News

Anambra election: ‘PDP primary election open, transparent

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

A governorship candidate in the November 6 election in Anambra State, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has said that everything about the party’s primary election held at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre was open, clear and transparent. This was as he noted that there was no missing ballot paper as alleged in some quarters during the PDP primaries. Ozigbo said: “No ballot paper was missing. There was never a time in any election when the number of accredited voters will equal the number of votes cast.”

Meanwhile, he reiterated for the umpteenth time that his running mate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Mrs. Azuka Enemo, was not forced on him by any person(s) either within or outside the party, but that she emerged having met all the necessary criteria as laid down by the party. He disclosed this yesterday in Awka, the state capital, during a meeting with members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State Council, and other media influencers, saying the rumour making the rounds that Mrs. Enemo was forced on him and the party, was false.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo: PDP has no moral right to complain about Ize-Iyamu, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) lacked the moral right to accuse him of waiving his administration’s fight against corruption by endorsing the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state.   The President in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday […]
News

Banditry allegation against Zamfara gov, unfounded –Army, PAPS

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Nigerian Army and a group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPS), yesterday said the allegation by an online medium that the Zamafara State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, was supplying Hilux vehicles to bandits was wicked, malicious and irresponsible. The duo stated this in separate reactions over the weekend. Recall that […]
News

S’East professionals applaud Buhari over developmental projects in zone

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our reporter A South East professional group, Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora, (CSEPNND), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what they said was his laudable developmental projects in the zone, saying the feat remained unmatched in recent political history of the country. The group said the President’s action was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica