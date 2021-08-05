Anambra election: ‘PDP primary election open, transparent

A governorship candidate in the November 6 election in Anambra State, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has said that everything about the party’s primary election held at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre was open, clear and transparent. This was as he noted that there was no missing ballot paper as alleged in some quarters during the PDP primaries. Ozigbo said: “No ballot paper was missing. There was never a time in any election when the number of accredited voters will equal the number of votes cast.”

Meanwhile, he reiterated for the umpteenth time that his running mate in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Mrs. Azuka Enemo, was not forced on him by any person(s) either within or outside the party, but that she emerged having met all the necessary criteria as laid down by the party. He disclosed this yesterday in Awka, the state capital, during a meeting with members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State Council, and other media influencers, saying the rumour making the rounds that Mrs. Enemo was forced on him and the party, was false.

