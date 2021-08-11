News

Anambra election: PDP’s victory in November 6 polls assured – Nwobu

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ndubisi Nwobu, has said that the chances of the party emerging victorious in the upcoming governorship election in the state is bright despite the setbacks encountered by PDP in the recent past.

 

He stated this during a chat with New Telegraph in Awka, the state capital, where he stressed that those distracting the party with court cases and defections could not stop the PDP from having a victorious outing in the November 6 election, as the party in recent times is more than ever positioned to take the mantle of leadership of the state.

 

Nwobu, who commended the courts for reinstating his position as the Chairman of the PDP in Anambra State, and described it as a step in the  right direction, however, lampooned those jumping from one court to the other, as well as those he described as jumping ship to other parties as political detractors. He said:

 

“Notwithstanding the myriad of sponsored court cases and defections rocking the Anambra State chapter of the PDP, the party is determined, and more than ever before to take over Anambra State.

 

Having stayed out of power for 16 years, the governorship election coming up in November is a veritable opportunity for the party to return to the Anambra Government House.

 

“Of course, our dear party takes note of distractions sponsored by others, who are visibly afraid of the preparedness of PDP for the coming election.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

Posted on Author Reporter

  With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. Huge waves triggered by the 9.0-magnitude quake – one of the strongest on record – crashed into the […]
News Top Stories

ICPC seizes N450m from court officials’ account

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) said it uncovered a whopping $919,202.07 (approximately N450 million) allegedly hidden in a bank account by some unnamed officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.   The commission said the cash was kept in an interest-yielding account since 2014. […]
News

Death sentence, others: Mothers applaud Lalong

Posted on Author Our Reporter

The Forum of Plateau Mothers (FOPLAM), has applauded Governor, Simon Lalong, over the courage to sign into law some bills passed by the House of Assembly, to address acts of criminality in the state.   Among the bills assented to, which appealed to the mothers, were anti-kidnapping, anti-land grabbing and anti-cultism.   In the face […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica