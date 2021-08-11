Anambra election: PDP’s victory in November 6 polls assured – Nwobu

The Chairman of the Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ndubisi Nwobu, has said that the chances of the party emerging victorious in the upcoming governorship election in the state is bright despite the setbacks encountered by PDP in the recent past.

He stated this during a chat with New Telegraph in Awka, the state capital, where he stressed that those distracting the party with court cases and defections could not stop the PDP from having a victorious outing in the November 6 election, as the party in recent times is more than ever positioned to take the mantle of leadership of the state.

Nwobu, who commended the courts for reinstating his position as the Chairman of the PDP in Anambra State, and described it as a step in the right direction, however, lampooned those jumping from one court to the other, as well as those he described as jumping ship to other parties as political detractors. He said:

“Notwithstanding the myriad of sponsored court cases and defections rocking the Anambra State chapter of the PDP, the party is determined, and more than ever before to take over Anambra State.

Having stayed out of power for 16 years, the governorship election coming up in November is a veritable opportunity for the party to return to the Anambra Government House.

“Of course, our dear party takes note of distractions sponsored by others, who are visibly afraid of the preparedness of PDP for the coming election.”

