Anambra election: State of Emergency should be last resort, say security experts

A Anambra State in the past weeks has continued to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. In less than three weeks, notable and influential Nigerians have been killed and offices of security agencies torched. On September 28, Nigerians were shocked to their bone marrow to hear about the shooting and subsequent death of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the widower of late Prof. Dora Akunyili. Dora was the former minister of Information and director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Eyewitnesses said that Dr. Akunyili was shot at Nkpor in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

One of the eyewitnesses said: “They killed him, the orderly and his driver. They took him to be a politician. As they were shooting him, they were chanting, ‘No election’ in Anambra in November.” On October 3, the Special Adviser, drainage and Water Resource, Joe Igbokwe, took to his Facebook handle, to share Closed-circuit television (CCTV) capture of suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), setting his country home in Nnewi, Anambra State, on fire. Igbokwe is also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Other attacks were on offices of the Directorate of State Services (DSS), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and attacks on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices.

For weeks now, IPOB has declared that every Monday, there will be a sit-at-home in all eastern states. People who flouted the order had been shot at and others killed. As the November 6, 2021, Anambra State governorship election draws nearer, tension has mounted as IPOB, now dreaded in eastern parts, declared that there wouldn’t be an election. Citizens in the state have been gripped with fear, with many Nigerians advocating for the postponement of the election.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami calls for a State of Emergency. A retired Assistant-Inspector General of Police (AIG), Mr. Donald Iroham, said: “We need to be factual and know how the wind is blowing. We have been having the issue of Boko Haram in the North East and there has not been a State of Emergency, so why should Anambra State be different? There’s also a need to carry out proper investigation in Anambra, in order to find out the main source of the problem. A lot of people have been killed before. We have a government, whose principal aim is to provide security.

Government should investigate the issues properly; it’s not right that immediately something happens, it will be assumed to be the handiwork of IPOB.” He also said that the government should ensure that hoodlums behind the breakdown of laws are arrested and put behind bars. He added: “Government should also use its intelligence machinery to investigate the issues, that’s why they are being paid salaries.

These agencies and their agents should roll up their sleeves and get to work, because that is only what can stop all these senseless killings. Also, partnership with the local people is very important in order to get to the root of all these killings. In England, things like that cannot happen.

If you do it once or twice, CCTV will capture you.” A retired Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Frank Odita, said: “I do not think you’ll just wake up in the morning and declare a State of Emergency without proper security assessment. We have to know the causes.

It’s time for the DSS to carry out proper investigation and intelligence gathering in Anambra. The truth is that, in order to cure an illness, you’ll have to diagnose it. After diagnosing the illness, you’ll then be able to know the medication to apply. In the case of Anambra State, we see people there obeying the sit-at-home on every Monday and those that disobeyed face the consequences.

Now, we have to find out what their targets or aims are. They torched FRSC and DSS offices, which was a provocation and a call to action for DSS. Operatives of DSS should determine why such atrocities are happening under their watch in Anambra State. Before a State of Emergency can be declared, it’s important for the police, the DSS and other security agencies to find out what the problem is. Is manpower inadequate? Is the problem funding or lack of equipment? I felt people should know that when elections are coming up in any state, it’s most likely elements of trouble makers will come up. Actions should be taken, but unfortunately, this was not done.

Well, let’s see what happens in the next few days, and what actions will be put in place.” Odita stated that a State of Emergency meant a total takeover of the state by the soldiers. He argued that if soldiers were drafted into a state, pulling them out was usually pretty difficult. He said: “I don’t know whether the state will ever be better or worse than they met it. Before FG declares a State of Emergency, there are certain issues which it should look into. Has the state government failed in its responsibility to protect the state? If the answer is no, then the FG should find out from the state government what the problems are, and why they can’t cope with the situation. FG should also find out if the state needs help, so that they can give it, and peace is restored. Bringing in the army should be the last resort and it’s too early to do that.

Is the crisis political? Is it outright crime or banditry? Then you’ll be able to know what you’re facing and provide solutions. The security agencies should hold a security meeting with the governor and look into these issues. When you know what you’re dealing with, then you’ll be able to assign restorations and deal with it, so as to bring peace. We don’t know why they are killing; only the person killing knows. And only after we find out should we act.

There’s a need to carry out a security threat analysis. By the time they analyze it, they will get the answers to the questions. They can’t get these answers by looking, but by tactically carrying out an investigation.” Mr. Frank Oshanugor, another security expert, said a call for a State of Emergency was not the solution to the crisis rocking southeast states.

He said: “Malami was wrong for even thinking about calling for a State of Emergency in Anambra State. It was not the right time, and if not that he’s a hypocrite, why had the FG never contemplated calling for a State of Emergency in Kaduna, Borno and Zamfara states, where killings by bandits and other crimes are taking place on a daily basis? Compared to the aforementioned states, what is happening in Anambra State is mere skirmish. I don’t know the kind of hatred the Nigerian government is practising. It shows the minister has a biased mind against a section of the country. The youths that are called unknown gunmen in the southeast are jobless.

If they have jobs, they wouldn’t allow themselves to be dragged into the killing squad. They are also angry over the situation in the country, where the political class is living in affluence. The government needs to investigate the root cause of this crisis in the southeast and nip it in the bud. Instead, they are using force. In Physics, when two forces meet, it escalates to what we are witnessing in Anambra State today, and other parts of the country.” A security analyst, Mr. Folorunsho Attah, said Malami calling for a State of Emergency in Anambra State shows that the country has two laws; one for the North and another for the South East. Attah said: “If Malami was advised to call for a State of Emergency, then he was ill advised. What will he then say about the Kaduna-Abuja highway where 34 people were kidnapped last week and several people killed by bandits and kidnappers? What will he also say about the Maiduguri killings, which had been going on for years? I foresee a bloody situation during the election if the security agents didn’t up their games.”

The Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said: “Before FG takes such a position, it must have exhausted all necessary avenues in order to restore sanity and check the violence going on in Anambra State. If there is cooperation among local, state and FG officials, I don’t see why groups that are bent on disturbing Anambra State cannot be controlled. It’s all about synergising and getting everyone involved to ensure peaceful resolution or at least safety of the people in Anambra. Right now, students cannot even go to school, people cannot go to markets or workplaces. We should not allow terror groups to cause chaos in Nigeria.“

Like this: Like Loading...