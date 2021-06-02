Anambra election: Three aspirants to step down for Moghalu

Indications have emerged that the Direction General and Chief Executive Officer of National Inland Water Ways (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, is having his way ahead of the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election, billed for this month for Anambra State governorship election. Already, a series of meetings have been ongoing since last week where the issue of consensus candidate was brought to the front burner in the party and the three aspirants have been talking with Moghalu on the possibility of stepping down for him should the national leadership of the party grant the move. So far, eight aspirants are currently contesting for the ticket of the party in the primary election slated for June 26, this month of whom no fewer than seven are from Anambra South Senatorial District.

According to the Director- General of Moghalu Campaign Organisation, Okey Chukwuogo, there was nothing wrong in having a consensus candidate and Moghalu is top on the list of aspirants being considered. “Yes there had been discussions and a lot of party faithful and stakeholders have been approaching the campaign organisation about joining forces with us in order to take over power at the Government House in Awka and the number may be more than three. However, plans to step down for Moghalu were said to have been manifesting following the face-off between the Old Aguata Union made up of Aguata, Orumba North and South Local Government Areas and the Old Nnewi Political Camp comprising Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas across the All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Like this: Like Loading...