Anambra Election Tribunal Receives Over 30 Petitions

The Anambra State Election Petitions Tribunal has received no fewer than 31 petitions from various candidates of different political parties in the state.

The petitions were received from candidates who contested in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as the March 18 State House of Assembly polls.

The Secretary of the Election Petitions Tribunal in the state, Mr Muazu Bagudu, made this known in Awka on Friday.

Bagudu said while the filing of petitions for the National Assembly election has closed, that of the State Assembly election held last Saturday is still on for the aggrieved candidates.

New Telegraph gathered that seven of the 31 petitions were from the Senate, while 24 were from the Federal House of Representatives. No petition has yet been received for the state assembly elections.

The petitions revealed that the senatorial candidates of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Chris Azubogu, the Labour Party (LP), Obinna Uzoh and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Uba are challenging the declaration of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, as Senator-elect for Anambra South Senatorial Zone. In Anambra North Senatorial Zone, Princess Stella Oduah of the PDP is challenging the declaration of Mr Tony Nwoye of the Labour Party as Senator-elect for the zone. In Anambra Central, Mr Dozie Nwankwo of APGA and Mrs Helen Mbakwe of the New Nigerian Political Party is challenging the declaration of Chief Victor Umeh of the Labour Party as Senator-elect. In Anambra Central, Mr Dozie Nwankwo of APGA and Mrs Helen Mbakwe of the New Nigerian Political Party (NNPP) is challenging the declaration of Chief Victor Umeh of the Labour Party as Senator-elect.

Elections are over but the issues surrounding the elections are very much with us.

