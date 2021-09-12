Anambra elections and the ‘Axis of Evil’

After the 2001 September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center in New York, President George W. Bush coined the phrase “Axis of Evil” to describe three countries which he believed to be coordinators of the terrorism bent on bringing the world to its knees.

In Anambra politics, there exist a similar group organising, bent on taking over and feasting on our collective patrimony all to our naivety, they are the Nemesis of Ndigbo.

As the three major parties continue to assess the impact of defections of their members, reality is that the actors gathering in All Progressives Congress (APC) are not just the ill wind blowing in Anambra, they are indeed the albatross of Ndi Igbo.

Those gathering in APC were once in prime positions of power at the state and federal levels between 1999 and 2015 but never cared about Anambra. But their only compass was their selfish desires. Between 1999 and 2007, Andy Uba, the APC gubernatorial candidate, was effectively the de facto Vice President of Nigeria, seemingly due to the power and influence he wielded under Olusegun Obasanjo Presidency.

What did Anambra gain in return? Not even a penny’s worth of infrastructure was attracted to the state from the center. Rather, some of the few state owned assets including Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) were burned down to spite then Governor Chris Ngige for refusing to hand over the state treasury to the Uba brothers who regarded themselves as the godfathers of the state.

The Uba brothers, Andy, Chris, and Ugochukwu oversaw the destruction of not just the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but the entire Anambra. What they were not banking on was a fight back by the PDP.

The party fought them head on, refusing to allow them to have their way. Now, this same gang of state destroyers are gathering once again in APC, their mantra is “connect to the center” their intended tool is rigging, they are hoping to corrupt the legal process.

The caveat here is, Anambra beware! Imo State is “connected to the center” and the state became rudderless and a ghost to itself, gradually turning into a killing field. Mbanu! Not our dear Light of the Nation.

On the other hand, the current APGA administration came to power with enormous goodwill inherited from the Peter Obi administration. All the indices of governance were surging up with strong party cohesion and high level of people’s confidence in the state government.

When Obi handed power to Willie Obiano, the state’s road infrastructure was about the best in the country. Anambra had top performance in primary and secondary schools in Nigeria.

The health sector had significantly improved. Obi handed over a record savings of N75 billion to Obiano. Eight years down the line, Obiano, pulled out of retirement and given the governorship, had squandered the entire goodwill. Anambra roads are in total disrepair and our schools’ performance has deteriorated. Anambra is in its worst situation since the creation of the state.

If Anambra were to be a corporate entity, it would have been bankrupt and the next governor will be in distress resolution mode upon swearing in. I have my respect for Prof. Soludo and his accomplishments, his strengths and weaknesses have been argued and various positions taken by different individuals, I will simply say two things about him and his party’s aspiration in the next election. Only if the Anambra people know the war that PDP fought on their behalf, they wouldn’t hesitate to support PDP.

This internal battle for excellence is why they organised the most transparent primaries in Anambra leading to emergence of an eminently qualified, performance driven, youthful, humble consummate professional as the candidate. Valentine Ozigbo (VCO).

He comes well prepared and his emergence under PDP has excited the Anambra business communities and, indeed, the wide spectrum of Anambra people. All we need to deliver good governance in Anambra is to connect Anambra people to the Anambra State governments and further connect the state to the world.

Ka Anambra Chawapu is to show the Light and make it blossom. VCO is the man with the solution and PDP is the party. •Anyaebgu is a journalist, blogger, and public affairs commentator based in Awka, Anambra State

