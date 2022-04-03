Anambra electorate back Nwankwo for Senate

The voters of the Anambra Central Senatorial zone have jointly endorsed the move by a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo, to step up from the Green Chamber to the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

The Central zone made up of Idemili North, Idemili South, Awka North, AWka South, Dunukofia, Njikoka and Anaocha councils had during Hon Nwankwo’s consultative meetings of key supporters, stakeholders and the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA) that took him to all the council areas received tumultuous welcome and collective voice endorsements from the constituents.

During the meetings at Njikoka, Awka South, Awka North, Dunukofia and Idemili North, just as in other council areas, he was assured of their block votes both at the party primary and the general election proper. Chief Chikodi Anaram a Commissionerdesignate and ex security aide to the immediate past Governor Willie Obiano, at the Awka North meeting at Amanuke described Nwankwo as “a tested goal-geter”.

Hon Nwankwo, he noted is a reputed articulate, level-headed and active legislator who has revolutionized his Federal Constituency in the last seven years he has spent. Anara pointed out that as a fellow proponent of politics-without –bitterness he had for years been following with admiration Nwankwo’s political steps and antecedents generally.

He therefore urged APGA members, especially at the party primary to vote wisely in support of Nwankwo when the time comes. Chief Anara commended what he described as Nwankwo’s mature disposition and address during his address to the citizens at the meeting for his decency and honesty. Hon Nwankwo who got a rousing tumutous welcome from APGA faithful At Choice Hotel(Awka South), Amanuke (Awka North), Ogidi(Idemili North), Ukpo(Dunukofia), Ojoto(Idemili South), and Neni in Anaocha council area expressed deep appreciation for their enthusiasm towards him and the very warm reception accorded him and his entourage. He commended their massive voting support to APGA and her candidate/governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo during the last governorship election in the state. He assured that Prof Soludo will not fail them. He in like manner urged them to support his move to the Senate in the coming general election. Going down memory lane, Nwankwo listed some of his modest achievements in the House of Representatives where he is currently representing Anaocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia these included bills, motions, projects and some that are currently in the pipeline. He reiterated that his annual medical treatment programme to the citizens of the state has been in existence for nearly three decades and pre-dated his sojourn in politics. The medical programme covers surgeries, ophthalmology and general health.

He assured the supporters that his main signature project which is a 200-seater ICT training Center will be extended to all parts of the Senatorial zone once he was elected into the Senate.

According to him, ‘I have a lot of life-transforming programmes for the people, and have acquired studious years of legislative experience which is what counts in the National Assembly not garrulous display of empty words that amounts to nothing.

“NASS is about ability to successfully lobby colleagues to get things for your constituents, not rabble-rousing around and achieving little or nothing meaningful for your people. i have acquired solid eight years of NASS legislature lobbying experience and that shall come to full benefit of my constituency once I am elected into the Senate. In all the places visited Hon Nwankwo was received by some Federal and State Assembly members and aspirants.

