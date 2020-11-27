Anambra ex-gov, Obi petitions against #EndSARS panel

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday described the state panel of enquiry on police brutality, extrajudicial killings and other related matters as incompetent and lacking the jurisdiction to entertain allegations and petitions against him. This was coming as the Chairman of the panel, Justice Veronica’Umeh (rtd), alleged misrepresentation by the social media, warning that it would no longer allow the holding of press conferences within the panel’s compound.

The chairman also confirmed that the number of petitions had reached a total of 180, even when the panel was mandated to sit for only one month. One Bonaventure Muokwe had approached the panel accusing Obi of being involved in his arrest, intimidation, the demolition of his hotel and attempted murder by retired CSP James Nwafor, who was the commander of the defunct Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) Awkuzu, Anambra State.

At the panel yesterday counsel to Peter Obi, Mr. Alex Ejesieme, SAN, contended that the panel lacked the jurisdiction to entertain Muokwe’s petitions, adding that there were pending matters at the Court of Appeal and high court on the same matter, which was yet to be decided. Ejesieme further submitted that it amounted to subjudice and abuse of court processes for the panel to entertain the petition, urging it to strike out the petitions of Muokwe.

