News

Anambra ex-gov, Obi petitions against #EndSARS panel

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday described the state panel of enquiry on police brutality, extrajudicial killings and other related matters as incompetent and lacking the jurisdiction to entertain allegations and petitions against him. This was coming as the Chairman of the panel, Justice Veronica’Umeh (rtd), alleged misrepresentation by the social media, warning that it would no longer allow the holding of press conferences within the panel’s compound.

The chairman also confirmed that the number of petitions had reached a total of 180, even when the panel was mandated to sit for only one month. One Bonaventure Muokwe had approached the panel accusing Obi of being involved in his arrest, intimidation, the demolition of his hotel and attempted murder by retired CSP James Nwafor, who was the commander of the defunct Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) Awkuzu, Anambra State.

At the panel yesterday counsel to Peter Obi, Mr. Alex Ejesieme, SAN, contended that the panel lacked the jurisdiction to entertain Muokwe’s petitions, adding that there were pending matters at the Court of Appeal and high court on the same matter, which was yet to be decided. Ejesieme further submitted that it amounted to subjudice and abuse of court processes for the panel to entertain the petition, urging it to strike out the petitions of Muokwe.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Husband, wife found dead inside farm in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A husband and wife in Amuzu Nkpoghoro, Afikpo, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, whose names could not be immediately ascertained, were yesterday found dead in a farm in the community. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the couple was discovered in farmland already dead. Some members of the community had alleged that the couple […]
News Top Stories

Gunmen kill Bauchi lawmaker, abduct wives, one-year-old daughter

Posted on Author Ali Garba

Gunmen have killed a member of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Mante Baraza, at his residence in Dass Local Government Area of the state and also abducted his two wives and a one-yearold daughter. The killing was confirmed by the Bauchi State Police Command, which said Baraza was a member representing Dass constituency. The […]
News

S’East, S’South professionals task FG on security, graft, others

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Foremost advocacy group– The South- East, South-South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), has said that the seeming absence of justice, rule of law and merit in all facets of governance in the country was responsible for Nigeria’s socio-economic and political deterioration. Besides, the advocacy group urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to restructure the country, review the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: