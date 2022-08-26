Anambra extends Okada ban to Nnewi, other areas

Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, has disclosed that the state government has extended the ban on commercial motorcycle operators to Nnewi and Ekwulobia. He made the disclosure in a statement personally signed by him on Wednesday. Nwosu attributed the development to the increasing trend of crime and criminality in the state, saying it was one of the resolutions reached at the state executive council meeting. The statement reads: “It has come to the notice of the government that those commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as “Okada” have gradually found their ways back on our roads in Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia. Their recklessness owing to lack of riding training and ignorance of traffic signs are beginning to produce a high rate of avoidable accidents on our roads.”

