Anambra FA crisis: NFF may disregard Sports Minister’s directive

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Nigeria Football Federation may not agree with the directive of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, to uphold the election of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah as the Anambra FA Chairman.

 

 

The Sports Ministry through a letter signed by its Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Aduda asked the NFF to uphold the result of the August 2 Anambra FA election and that all grievances, if any, should be directed to the electoral committee in line with the NFF statutes and extant laws.

 

According to report, chieftains of the nation’s football umpire and their counterparts in Anambra state have began clandestine moves aimed at disobeying the directives of the sports ministry which earlier on Monday advised the NFF to recognise the result of the August 2 virtual election.

 

According to a top source at the NFF, the body has concluded that there is no going back on its earlier decision and are bent on disobeying the ministerial order.

 

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said some top officials of the NFF discussed the ministry’s letter on phone and resolved among themselves that there is no going back.

 

Referring to the letter, they were quick to point out a line in the second to last paragraph where the ministry said they were advising the NFF to uphold the result of the August 2 NFF election.

 

In their words, “it is only an advice and we have the right to take it or refuse as the case may be”.

