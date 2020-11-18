Anambra FA election: Iloenyosi optimistic of victory as FA calls for second ballot

Ex-international, Chikelue Iloenyosi, is optimistic of becoming the chairman of the Anambra Football Association after the Appeal Committee ruled for second ballot. The first election was declared inconclusive after Iloenyosi failed to secure enough numbers of votes despite contesting the position unopposed.

However, after the retired Super Eagles star appealed the result, the committee revealed that if the petitioner had achieved enough votes, he would have been declared winner as he was the only contestant.

In their submission, the Appeal Committee said: “The appeal committee is therefore minded to uphold the result of the election and it is hereby upheld and therefore direct the Electoral Committee to conduct, as soon as possible, election to fill the vacant position of the chairman within 14 days from November 16.

“The appeal committee also directs that those qualified for the election are those who have been cleared by the Electoral Committee and Appeal Committee for 2020 to 2024 election.

“The appeal committee further directs that only the genuine statutory delegates should be allowed to cast their votes.” Iloenyosi was happy with the decision of the appeal committee as he revealed that he has what it takes to get the needed votes this time around.

“I know what football politics e tails and sobI have been calm since all the drama started. Coast is clear now as we waitbfirvthe second ballot ” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...