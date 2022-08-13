Anambra FA: Iloenyosi names new FA secretary, others

Anambra FA chairman, Chikelue Iloenyosi, has hit the ground running with the appointment of a new FA secretary. The new scribe, Raphael Nweke, steps into the shoes of Chijioke Onyedika who has been on the saddle for over a decade. Iloenyosi in a release after a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Awka stated that the new appointments are aimed at repositioning the FA. Iloenyosi named Captain Louie Ikem Asika as Media Officers of the FA, Ifeanyichukwu Ojukwu Senior Special Adviser, Ernest Nwobu aka Fabule (CSO), Wendy Mbanefo (female PA) Amaechi Nwakeze (PA) and Michael Myckie Chukwuebuka (SA media) The FA boss further disclosed that he has set up a three-man committee that would look into the handover note submitted by the former FA scribe. The committee which has vice chairman Victor Aniekwelem (chairman), Darlington Chidubem (Secretary) and Uzor Ekpundu (Member) is to submit its report in one week.
Related Articles
WAFU U20 Tourney: Sanusi charges F’ Eagles to be focused
General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation Dr Mohammed Sanusi on Monday paid a visit to the camp of the U20 National Boys Team, Flying Eagles, who are on the final leg of preparations for the WAFU B U20 Tournament. Sanusi, who was in Benin Republic where he was match commissioner for a CAF […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CAF Confederation Cup: Port Harcourt agog as Rivers Utd take on Enyimba
It is going to be a battle to finish between two of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) heavyweights, Rivers United and Enyimba as the two sides face off in the second leg of the CAF Confederation League final playoff this weekend. Two-time CAF Champions League winner, Enyimba won the first leg 1-0 a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Ronaldo hat-trick earns Man Utd win against Norwich
…as Saints inflict third straight defeat on Arsenal *Brighton stun Spurs with late winner Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick as Manchester United boosted their top-four hopes with a thrilling win over bottom club Norwich. The forward netted a brilliant free-kick 14 minutes from time after Norwich had come back from two goals down at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)