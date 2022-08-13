Sports

Anambra FA: Iloenyosi names new FA secretary, others

Anambra FA chairman, Chikelue Iloenyosi, has hit the ground running with the appointment of a new FA secretary. The new scribe, Raphael Nweke, steps into the shoes of Chijioke Onyedika who has been on the saddle for over a decade. Iloenyosi in a release after a stakeholders meeting on Thursday in Awka stated that the new appointments are aimed at repositioning the FA. Iloenyosi named Captain Louie Ikem Asika as Media Officers of the FA, Ifeanyichukwu Ojukwu Senior Special Adviser, Ernest Nwobu aka Fabule (CSO), Wendy Mbanefo (female PA) Amaechi Nwakeze (PA) and Michael Myckie Chukwuebuka (SA media) The FA boss further disclosed that he has set up a three-man committee that would look into the handover note submitted by the former FA scribe. The committee which has vice chairman Victor Aniekwelem (chairman), Darlington Chidubem (Secretary) and Uzor Ekpundu (Member) is to submit its report in one week.

 

