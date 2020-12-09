Anambra FA: NFF upholds Iloenyosi’s protest

Ex-international Chikelue Iloenyosi takes a further step in realizing his dream of clinching the chairmanship position in the Anambra Football Association after the Nigeria Football Federation upheld a protest he filed. Iloenyosi had in a petition against the Anambra FA scribe, Chijioke Onyedika faulted the decision of the FA to hold an emergency congress. The Anambra FA had during the emergency congress decided to annul the appeal committee verdict ordering election into the yet to be filled chairmanship position in two weeks. Iloenyosi had insisted that the emergency congress was an illegal one aimed at scuttling his chairmanship ambition. The NFF in a letter to Anambra FA on Monday stated that the Anambra FA scribe Onyedika has no powers to call the November 30 congress declaring that it is not in line with NFF statutes. The letter which emanated from the legal department of the NFF Glass House stated in part…”the secretary of the FA cannot exercise the powers of the chairman to convene an extraordinary General Assembly since the board is yet to be duly constituted. The decisions arrived at the extra ordinary general assembly held on 30th November 2020 are null and void.”
Related Articles
Eagles throw away four-goal to draw against Leone Stars
Super Eagles of Nigeria surrendered a four-goal lead to draw 4-4 against Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Friday evening. Alex Iwobi’s double and strikes from Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze handed the Super Eagles an impressive first-half lead before a brace from Al-Hadji Kamara and efforts from Kwame Quee […]
Neymar lands mega Puma deal after dumping Nike
Neymar has sealed an endorsement deal with Puma, the German company announced on Saturday, two weeks after the Brazilian superstar left his long-time sponsor Nike. “Welcome to the fam @neymarjr #KingIsBack” Puma tweeted alongside a photo of the Paris Saint- Germain striker, kitted out in the sportswear giant’s clothes. The deal was double cheer […]
AFCON qualifier: CAF bars media, journalists from Nigeria, S’Leone match
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has categorically stated that no journalists or supporters would be allowed inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City for Friday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone. In the guidelines communicated to the Nigeria […]
