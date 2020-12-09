Anambra FA: NFF upholds Iloenyosi’s protest

Ex-international Chikelue Iloenyosi takes a further step in realizing his dream of clinching the chairmanship position in the Anambra Football Association after the Nigeria Football Federation upheld a protest he filed. Iloenyosi had in a petition against the Anambra FA scribe, Chijioke Onyedika faulted the decision of the FA to hold an emergency congress. The Anambra FA had during the emergency congress decided to annul the appeal committee verdict ordering election into the yet to be filled chairmanship position in two weeks. Iloenyosi had insisted that the emergency congress was an illegal one aimed at scuttling his chairmanship ambition. The NFF in a letter to Anambra FA on Monday stated that the Anambra FA scribe Onyedika has no powers to call the November 30 congress declaring that it is not in line with NFF statutes. The letter which emanated from the legal department of the NFF Glass House stated in part…”the secretary of the FA cannot exercise the powers of the chairman to convene an extraordinary General Assembly since the board is yet to be duly constituted. The decisions arrived at the extra ordinary general assembly held on 30th November 2020 are null and void.”

Like this: Like Loading...