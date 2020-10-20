Sports

Anambra FA: Sports ministry urges NFF to uphold Ubah’s Election

Posted on

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has declared its support for the reelection of Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah as the Chairman of Anambra State Football Association. The ministry made this known in a statement titled “Resolution of the Ministerial Meeting on the Anambra State Football Association”. According to the statement dated October 15, 2020 and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Gabriel Aduda, after a meeting that had representatives of the Nigerian Football Federation, the Secretary of the Anambra State Football Association and its members, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his delegates, and the Chairman of the Anambra State Sports Development Commission in attendance.

The Ministry clearly reviewed facts presented by various camps involved and found no error in the declaration of Senator Ubah as the winner of the virtual election conducted by the Anambra State Football Association in line with the guidelines of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and consequently, it advised the NFF to uphold the result of the election and channel grievances (if any) to the electoral committee in line with the NFF statute and extant laws.

Our Reporters

