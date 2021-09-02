News

Anambra: FG begins cash transfer payment to 8,105 beneficiaries

The Federal Government has commenced payment of six months’ arrears owed to beneficiaries of National Conditional Cash Transfer in Anambra State. The beneficiaries were drawn from the six pilot Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Ihiala, Dunukofia, Ayamelum, Anambra West, Orumba South and Awka North respectively.

The Transition Committee Chairman of Ihiala LGA, Mr Jude Obi, who yesterday performed the official inauguration in Ihiala, advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the money. Obi said the N30,000 accumulated arrears being paid to the beneficiaries should be a reasonable amount for them to start petty trade. He commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for the initiative and the state Governor Willie Obiano for providing the enabling environment for the exercise to succeed.

On his part, an official of the National Cash Transfer Office, Abuja, Mr. Uche Ozuzu, who monitored the payment, said he was impressed with the conduct of both the beneficiaries and payment officials at various centres. Ozuzu, a Management Information System Specialist noted that the National Coordinator of the programme, Mrs. Halima Shehu, was committed to ensuring that every beneficiary receives his or her due. He, therefore, advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money to uplift the economic conditions of their households. Also, the Head of Operations, Anambra Cash Transfer Office, Mrs. Florence Nwakor and the Head Anambra Cash Transfer Office, Mr. Raphael Enukaora, said more than 8,000 beneficiaries were recently added to the existing recipients in the state.

