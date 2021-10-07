Anambra: FG’s threat of emergency rule, shocking – Afenifere

The pan Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, has described the announcement by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that the Federal Government may declare a state of emergency in Anambra State as a self-indictment. In a statement by the NationalPublicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Afenifere statedthatthedeclarationwas more of a verdict of failure on the part of the Federal Government to provide security rather than the failure of the Anambra State government. “To shift the failure-blame to the state government is therefore shocking and unfortunate,” it said. According the spokesman, it is a height of blame game and hypocrisy to put all the blame on the state government when it is clear that the main security apparatuses in the country are controlled exclusively by the Federal Government.
Related Articles
Wike: PDP won’t allow APC rig Edo election
River State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship Election, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the party will scuttle plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use security agencies to rig the September 19 polls. Wike, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in Port […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Akeredolu transmits N159bn 2021 budget to Ondo Assembly
Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu yesterday transmitted N159 budget estimates for year 2021 to the State House of Assembly. Tagged: ‘Budget of Hope’, the budget has a recurrent expenditure profile of one hundred and three billion, twenty- one Million, nine hundred and eighty thousand, three hundred and ninety- three Naira and thirty-four kobo with capital […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
South East, West separationists not different from Boko Haram, ISWAP – Gbajabiamila
…says insecurity remains overwhelming threat to Nigeria Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said miscreants and criminals camouflaging as separationists in the South East and South western part of the country are not different from members of the Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP). Gbajabiamila, who made this […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)