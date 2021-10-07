News

Anambra: FG’s threat of emergency rule, shocking – Afenifere

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The pan Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, has described the announcement by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that the Federal Government may declare a state of emergency in Anambra State as a self-indictment. In a statement by the NationalPublicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, Afenifere statedthatthedeclarationwas more of a verdict of failure on the part of the Federal Government to provide security rather than the failure of the Anambra State government. “To shift the failure-blame to the state government is therefore shocking and unfortunate,” it said. According the spokesman, it is a height of blame game and hypocrisy to put all the blame on the state government when it is clear that the main security apparatuses in the country are controlled exclusively by the Federal Government.

