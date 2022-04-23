Anambra: FHQ declares 12 wanted over alleged terrorism, other crimes

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has declared twelve suspects wanted in connection with alleged terrorism, murder and other violent crimes in Anambra State. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Nigeria Police Force hereby declare wanted the following twelve (12) persons in connection with a case of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, act of terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, house breaking, burglary, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State, Nigeria”; He listed the names as follows: Edward Okoye (aka Stone, Donatus Okeke, Onyemazi Ngini, Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye, Nonso Eboh, Chukwuka Onyibor, and Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu.

Others, he said, were: Chuka Ilodigwe, Chinedu Nwoye Okoye, Nonso Awusionwu Obinna, Cosmos Okonkwo, as well as Chukwujekwu Okoye According to him: “The Police had earlier secured a court order to declare wanted the suspects, all male of Igbo extraction with ages ranging from 25 years to 55 years old, natives of Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State with heights between 1.5m to 1.7m.

