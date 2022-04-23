News

Anambra: FHQ declares 12 wanted over alleged terrorism, other crimes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Force Headquarters (FHQ) has declared twelve suspects wanted in connection with alleged terrorism, murder and other violent crimes in Anambra State. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “The Nigeria Police Force hereby declare wanted the following twelve (12) persons in connection with a case of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, act of terrorism, kidnapping, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, house breaking, burglary, malicious damage, and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace in Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State, Nigeria”; He listed the names as follows: Edward Okoye (aka Stone, Donatus Okeke, Onyemazi Ngini, Onyebuchi Nwekeizu Okoye, Nonso Eboh, Chukwuka Onyibor, and Chukwujekwu Anaekeokwu.

Others, he said, were: Chuka Ilodigwe, Chinedu Nwoye Okoye, Nonso Awusionwu Obinna, Cosmos Okonkwo, as well as Chukwujekwu Okoye According to him: “The Police had earlier secured a court order to declare wanted the suspects, all male of Igbo extraction with ages ranging from 25 years to 55 years old, natives of Isu-Aniocha, Awka North LGA of Anambra State with heights between 1.5m to 1.7m.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Diri provides operational base for Zone 16 headquarters

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has announced the provision of a temporary operational base and official accommodation for the Assistant Inspector of Police (AIG) in charge of the Zone 16, pledging that the state security team would work out the modalities for a smooth take-off of the permanent office of the Command. The governor disclosed […]
News

Transport Commission Bill suffers setback in Senate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chukwu David, Abuja A bill seeking to amend the National Transport Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2022, Wednesday, suffered a setback in the Senate as it was stepped down after it was scheduled for consideration. The motion for re-commital of the bill to the Committee of the Whole was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi […]
News

Sanwo-Olu targets 3m residents for health scheme

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of the strategies to ensure that no resident would be left behind in the access to quality health services, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through the Lagos Health Management Agency, LASHMA is targeting over 3 million residents in the state’s health insurance scheme. In the next 18 month, a total of 1 million households which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica