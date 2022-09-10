Anambra: Firms to pay N1.5m penalty over HIV/AIDS stigmatisation, discrimination

Firms and corporate bodies in Anambra State found to be stigmatising and discriminating against people living with HIV/ AIDS in their establishments would pay a penalty of N1.5 million. Similarly, individuals, who are culpable of same offence would pay a fine of N500.000. This development was made public by the Head of Anambra State Aids Control Agency, Mr. Johnbosco Nkem Ementa, during a two-day stakeholders meeting on the fight against HIV/AIDS in the state. “We have the 2014 HIV/ AIDS Anti- discrimination Act, which has not been domesticated in Anambra State and we have suggested the sum of N1.5m for organisations, firms and corporate bodies and the sum of N500,000 fine for individuals or imprisonment for a period not less than 1 year or both such fine and imprisonment,’’ he said. Ading that: “The Act would soon be before the Anambra State House of Assembly and would go through the necessary processes so that it can become part of Anambra State law for it to have the much needed legal bite .
Related Articles
How Kwara Water Corporation’s land was sold, by witnesses
Public hearing commenced yesterday at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the sale of Kwara State government assets with focus on the alleged illegal sale of Water Corporation’s land at Olalomi Water Reservoir, Ira road, Offa, by the administration of former Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed. Testifying before the panel, a retired Area Land Officer, Samuel […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari appoints Balarabe Shehu Ilelah NBC DG
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster, as the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday. Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the first instance. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ex-NIA DG: Agabi writes AGF, others, urges non-interference in judicial process
A former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi, SAN, Thursday, wrote the current AGF Abubakar Malami, SAN, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Department of State Service, calling for non-interference with pending proceedings in the appeal filed by a former acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)