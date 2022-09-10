News

Anambra: Firms to pay N1.5m penalty over HIV/AIDS stigmatisation, discrimination

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Firms and corporate bodies in Anambra State found to be stigmatising and discriminating against people living with HIV/ AIDS in their establishments would pay a penalty of N1.5 million. Similarly, individuals, who are culpable of same offence would pay a fine of N500.000. This development was made public by the Head of Anambra State Aids Control Agency, Mr. Johnbosco Nkem Ementa, during a two-day stakeholders meeting on the fight against HIV/AIDS in the state. “We have the 2014 HIV/ AIDS Anti- discrimination Act, which has not been domesticated in Anambra State and we have suggested the sum of N1.5m for organisations, firms and corporate bodies and the sum of N500,000 fine for individuals or imprisonment for a period not less than 1 year or both such fine and imprisonment,’’ he said. Ading that: “The Act would soon be before the Anambra State House of Assembly and would go through the necessary processes so that it can become part of Anambra State law for it to have the much needed legal bite .

 

