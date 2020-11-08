Anambra flagsoff construction of first private kidney hospital

The Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala, Friday, in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area, laid the foundation stone of Premium Kidney Hospital, championed by an illustrious son of the community, Dr. Okey Chidolue.

Flagging off the construction at Edoji community, Uruagu – Nnewi, the commissioner commended Dr. Chidolue for the initiative; saying that presence of kidney dialysis hospital in Nnewi would reduce medical tourism, and the cost of accessing kidney related medicare.

“On behalf of our governor, Dr. Willie Obiano, I wish to commend Dr. Okey Chidolue for this giant stride in bringing a kidney dialysis hospital to Nnewi.

I know him and his wife as a family that shows concern to the health of fellow citizens. “Kidney disease is a very dangerous ailment. Bringing this hospital here is a very commendable venture. It will be of great help to Nnewi, in particular, and Anambra in general. Healthcare is a venture government will encourage every individual to key into; because, health is wealth,” he said.

Speaking, the initiator, Dr. Okey Chidolue, said his wife, a dialysis specialist based in Houston, USA, encouraged him to establish the hospital in their home town. He said the hospital, a private venture, would be completed within 12 months.

Earlier in his opening remarks, chairman of the occasion, Dr. Eric Azuka, encouraged citizens to practice kidney friendly habits for their overall good health.

Like this: Like Loading...