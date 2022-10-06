Anambra Flood: 70 minors, 25 teachers, cleric, others trapped in orphanage

…proprietor says hunger, lack of drinking water, cold threatening children’s lives

Not less than 105 persons are currently trapped in the increasing flood at the Madonna Angels Orphanage Home, in Ogbaru Local Government Area. The proprietor of the home, Rev Sister Mary Augustina Uyanne, who raised the alarm late evening Tuesday said they are all trapped at a three room apartment in the second floor of the administrative house of the orphanage home. She said; “I am sending this SOS to the Anambra State government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Social Development, the Catholic Diocese of Onitsha, public spirited individuals as well as the Federal Government to come to our rescue immediately before they perish.

“As I am speaking to you now, the flood is increasing with speed and there are no more escape route remaining for us. The worst of it all is that hunger, lack of drinking water and cold is now becoming unbearable for me and my children. “Some of these children have been crying for more than two days now, some because of hunger, some because of lack of space, others because of sickness.

“I call on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to act quickly before we all drown. The population here is over hundred, among whom are children, numbering over 70, teacher 25, non-teaching staff and members of the management. “All other building in the compound have been covered with flood .The situation is the same in the LG area and everybody is scampering for their lives. “This year’s flood is very massive, just as that of the 2012 and if the situation continues this way, in the next two days we all will be drowned if nothing urgent is done to rescue us.”

