Anambra Flood: SEOF donates relief materials to victims

A non-governmental organisation, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF), has made donations of food items, beddings and other materials to victims of flood in Anambra State. Sir Emeka Offor, Chairman of Chrome Oil, who is also the Founder of SEOF, and an Anambra citizen, has consistently showered his philanthropic gestures across Nigeria and beyond over the years. The foundation was received by the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, who marveled at the magnanimity of the oil mogul and the foundation.
