Anambra Flooding: One dies in building collapse, 651,053 displaced

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has confirmed the death of one person, following the collapse of a building in Enugu-Otu, Aguleri of Anambra State and the displacement of over 651,053 persons as a result of flooding in the state.

This was disclosed to journalists yesterday, by the acting Anambra State Coordinator of NEMA, Thickman Tanimu. The deceased was identi- fied as Ginikanwa Izuoba, who passed away after a sudden collapse of his apartment that was over taken by flooding.

According to Tanimu, no less than 651,053 persons became homeless by the disaster in six local government areas of the state. The senior official added that Ogbaru LGA recorded the highest number of victims, with Anambra East and West LGAs taking after it.

“NEMA, accompanied by officials of the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, visited Umueze-Anam, Mkpunando, Igbedo, Inoma and Ifite-Ogwari all in Anambra East and Anyamelum Council Areas,” he said.

He extended appreciation to Anambra SEMA for taking proactive measures to reduce the impact of the disaster

