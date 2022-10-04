News

Anambra Flooding: One dies in building collapse, 651,053 displaced

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has confirmed the death of one person, following the collapse of a building in Enugu-Otu, Aguleri of Anambra State and the displacement of over 651,053 persons as a result of flooding in the state.

 

This was disclosed to journalists yesterday, by the acting Anambra State Coordinator of NEMA, Thickman Tanimu. The deceased was identi-  fied as Ginikanwa Izuoba, who passed away after a sudden collapse of his apartment that was over taken by flooding.

According to Tanimu, no less than 651,053 persons became homeless by the disaster in six local government areas of the state. The senior official added that Ogbaru LGA recorded the highest number of victims, with Anambra East and West LGAs taking after it.

“NEMA, accompanied by officials of the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, visited Umueze-Anam, Mkpunando, Igbedo, Inoma and Ifite-Ogwari all in Anambra East and Anyamelum Council Areas,” he said.

 

He extended appreciation to Anambra SEMA for taking proactive measures to reduce the impact of the disaster

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

UNILAG crisis: Constitute special visitation panel, ASUU tells Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the purported removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a special visitation panel to look into the immediate and remote causes of the removal. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, […]
News

Why APC’ll win Edo governorship election, by Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Chairman of Edo Governorship Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has listed reasons why the party would win the state governorship election slated September 19. The governor, who disclosed this yesterday, however, assured the people that since the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, […]
News

Alleged gratification: ICPC arrests 4 NIS officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of four Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) officials, and one other, “for allegedly receiving gratification and purchasing proceeds of crime’. Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, who made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, gave the names of the the suspects as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica