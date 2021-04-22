Anambra: Foundation awards scholarship to 44 indigent students

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation yesterday offered scholarships to no fewer than 44 indigent students in Anambra State. The scholarship, which was awarded under the Ifedioramma Okafor Memorial Secondary School Academic (IFOMSSA) award scheme, is one of the six annual scholarships offered to indigent students by the foundation. Presenting the awards to beneficiaries at Nsugbe, near Onitsha, the President of OCI Foundation, Dr. Chris Ifediora, said the annual scholarship was instituted in 2017 in honour of his late father, Mr. Ifedioramma Okafor to promote the education of indigent students in the state.

Ifediora, who said that a total of 13 senior secondary school students and 31 junior secondary school students benefitted from the 2021 IFOMMSA awards, noted: “The recipients were selected from the junior and secondary schools located in the agrarian areas of Anambra East, Anambra West and Ayamelum Local Government Areas of the state.”

He added: “In the senior category, the beneficiaries received full amounts for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) registration fees conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), as well as the registration fee for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).”

