News

Anambra: Foundation awards scholarship to 44 indigent students

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Onyebuchi Chris Ifediora (OCI) Foundation yesterday offered scholarships to no fewer than 44 indigent students in Anambra State. The scholarship, which was awarded under the Ifedioramma Okafor Memorial Secondary School Academic (IFOMSSA) award scheme, is one of the six annual scholarships offered to indigent students by the foundation. Presenting the awards to beneficiaries at Nsugbe, near Onitsha, the President of OCI Foundation, Dr. Chris Ifediora, said the annual scholarship was instituted in 2017 in honour of his late father, Mr. Ifedioramma Okafor to promote the education of indigent students in the state.

Ifediora, who said that a total of 13 senior secondary school students and 31 junior secondary school students benefitted from the 2021 IFOMMSA awards, noted: “The recipients were selected from the junior and secondary schools located in the agrarian areas of Anambra East, Anambra West and Ayamelum Local Government Areas of the state.”

He added: “In the senior category, the beneficiaries received full amounts for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) registration fees conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), as well as the registration fee for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CSO flays CNN on Lekki protest report 

Posted on Author Reporter

…says report of killing by soldiers fake Our Reporter The Coalition of Civil Society For Human Rights and Good Governance Africa, has condemned in its entirety a report by the Cable News Network (CNN) alleging massacre of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos, on October 20, 2020. In a strongly-worded statement, Friday, the […]
News

Insecurity: Don’t use Mailafia as scape goat – Shehu Sani

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has asked the Federal Government and state governors not to use Dr. Obadiah Mailafia as a scape goat to cover their inability to finding lasting solutions to the increasing violence and insurgency in the northern part of the country. Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of […]
News

Ijaw decries marginalisation by Okowa’s administration

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Sequel to a proposed bill to the Delta State House of Assembly to upgrade the three state polytechnics and college of education to university, the Ijaw nation yesterday took a swipe on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration, accusing the governor of marginalisation of Ijaws and Itsekiri nations. Speaking through the National Coordinator of Centre for Peace […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica