Anambra: From Obiano to Soludo

FELIX NWANERI reports that a new chapter opens in Anambra State today as a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Chukwuma Soludo, is inaugurated as governor of the state

Today’s inauguration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as governor of Anambra State crowns activities to herald another All Progressives Grand Alliance (AGPA)-led administration in the state that prides itself as the “Light of the Nation.” Soludo takes over from Willie Obiano, whose second term comes to an end today. To emerge as Obiano’s successor, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), defeated 17 other candidates in the November 6, 2021, governorship election. Also to be inaugurated alongside Soludo is his deputy, Dr. Gilbert Ibezim, a public health expert and medical practitioner. Before his election, Ibezim first served in the Obiano administration as Special Adviser on Youth Empowerment. He was later appointed Executive Director, Anambra State AIDS Control Agency (ANSACA) as well as Special Adviser on Indigenous Medicine and Herbal Practice. The inauguration ceremony, billed to last for just 20 minutes, would be conducted in front of the Government House, Awka without the usual fanfare associated with such event. A schedule of activities announced on February 11, by the immediate past Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in the state, Mr. C-Don Adinuba, had explained that only a few persons with roles to play would be allowed at the ceremony. “The public, traditionally comprising entertainers and the rest, who cannot perform any useful roles, are not expected. Of course, there will be a few family members, party and government officials as well as the media, who will be served with finger foods, table water and beverages under one modest canopy all in front of the government house, Awka. The entire ceremony will last 20 minutes. “Only the outgoing governor, his wife, the incoming governor, Soludo and Soludo’s wife and a few others will be present at the venue. Soludo will wear canvas shoes made in Ogbunike; Akwuete clothes with the sleeves rolled up and a pair of jeans to show he is going to work. “Finger foods will be served, which Soludo will pay for. He will also pay for media coverage from his pocket. The only thing government will pay for is security, if there is any need,” Adinuba explained then.

Journey to government house

It was not an easy road to victory for Soludo in the governorship election. The professor of Economics scaled series of obstacles that would doom any other candidate; a court suit that challenged his victory at APGA’s governorship primary election and another suit over the eligibility of the party’s leadership that nominated him. He also remained calm all through a bitter and divisive campaign. To many indigenes and residents of the state, Soludo was “a perfect candidate with a near-perfect message.” Perhaps, it was against this backdrop that voters in the state showed their aversion towards the political establishment given the state of affairs in Anambra in particular and the South-East geo-political zone in general during the poll. Also, there is no doubt that Soludo guessed correctly that he could ride the wave of discontent against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre, and by the extension, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the Anambra State government house. Soludo had his first shot at the governorship of Anambra State on the platform of the PDP in 2009 after leaving the country’s apex bank but lost to the then incumbent, Peter Obi of APGA. He made another attempt in 2013. Though his declaration for that year’s poll did not come to many as a surprise as he never hid his ambition to lead his home state on leaving the nation’s apex bank, what jolted many political analysts then was his decision to contest the poll on the platform of APGA rather than PDP. But shocking as the development seemed, Soludo stated in his letter of resignation to the then national leadership of the PDP that he had to dump the party after due consultation with his family, Anambra elders and stakeholders. He hinged his decision to join the governorship race on the pressure by the people for him to bring his experience to bear on the development of the state and the need to ensure conti-nuity of governance in the state, after Obi must have left office. Convincing as his reasons for pitching tent with APGA sounded; some political analysts were of the view then that Soludo would face a herculean task in his bid to secure the party’s ticket given the quest by the people of Anambra North senatorial zone to produce Obi’s

The zone, at that time, has never occupied the state’s number one position, whereas the South and Central senatorial zones have taken their turns since the country’s return to civil rule in 1999 through Chinweoke Mbadinuju (Anambra South); Chris Ngige (Anambra Central) and Obi (Anambra Central). As believed, APGA’s zoning arrangement worked against Soludo, so he failed to get to the nomination stage. The leadership of the party at the time insisted on Anambra North Senatorial District. However, with power expected to shift to Anambra South Senatorial District after the North District would have completed its term, there was no doubt that Soludo, who hails from the area, was in a vantage position to clinch APGA’s ticket and that played out during the governorship primary election for the November poll. Victory at guber primary The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) won the ticket of APGA after polling 740 votes to defeat Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Damian Okolo and Thankgod Ibe, who secured 14 votes, seven votes and four votes respectively at the party’s governorship primary election. In his acceptance speech after he was declared APGA’s candidate for the poll, Soludo, who commended former governors of the state for their contributions towards the development of the state, promised to take the state to a higher level if voted for as the next governor of the state. He added that having served in various capacities in and outside the country, it was time for him to serve the state fully.

Dateline November 6, 2021

With governorship primary elections concluded, the stage was set for what many described as an “epic governorship contest” against the likes Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ifeanyi Uba of Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Dr. Obiora Okonkwo of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). Others are Mr. Obiora Agbasimalo (Labour Party – LP), Dr. Godwin Maduka (Accord Party – AP), Bennet Etiaba (Action Alliance – AA), Chidozie Nwankwo (African Action Congress – AAC), Dr. Akachukwu Nwankpo (African Democratic Congress – ADC), Afam Ume-Ezeoke (Action Democratic Party – ADP) and Geoffrey Onyejegbu (Allied Peoples Movement – APM). Also on the list are Philip Echetebu (All Peoples Party – APP), Okeke Chika Jerry (BOOT Party), Leonard Ohajinkpo (New Nigeria Peoples Party – NNPP), Afam Ezenwafor (National Rescue Movement – NRM), Nnamdi Nwawuo (Peoples Redemption Party – PRP) and Obinna Uzoh (Social Democratic Party – SDP). Soludo’s strength, squaring up against these contenders, comprising technocrats as well as business moguls, was a well-articulated manifesto that was based on specifics. He also used an “us versus them” message to build voter enthusiasm in places, where most of the other contenders never ventured as well as people who felt ignored by the powers that be at the centre. Besides making voters feel like they mattered, Soludo thumbed his nose at the extensive get-out-the-vote operation and data-rich organisation that are seen as essential to a modern winning campaign. Rather, his campaign relied on more unofficial networks of rabid supporters to get the word out. Though pundits underestimated how this approach would carry over to the main election, there is no doubt that Soludo benefited from opponents and their respective platforms with their own flaws. APC, had on paper looked good to “capture” another south eastern state after Imo and Ebonyi, but APGA’s leadership kept faith with the party’s message of being one’s brothers’ keeper. Everywhere the Victor Oye-led APGA leadership and its candidate took their campaign to, they reiterated the party’s philosophy of “Nkea Bu Nke Anyi” (this is our own) as well as harped on its good governance and delivery of democracy dividends by administrations enthroned in the state by the party since March 17, 2006.

Victory dance

Soludo’s victory dance would have been on November 7, 2021, but it was cut short by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) declaration of the election inconclusive as voting did not take place in one of the 21 local government areas of the state. At the end of the collation of votes, the APGA candidate won in 18 out of the 20 local government areas declared by the electoral umpire. Voting did not take place in Ihiala Local Government Area due to issues that bordered on security. Soludo won in Aguata Local Government Area, where he and his closest rivals in the election, Uba of APC and Ozigbo of PDP hail from. He also won in Idemili South, Njikoka, Anaocha, Awka North, Awka South, Oyi, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Dunukofia, Nnewi South, Anambra West, Orumba South, Idemili North, Onitsha North, Onitsha South and Ekwusigo local government areas.

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Ubah won in Nnewi North Local Government Area, while Ozigbo of PDP won in Ogbaru Local Government Area. Soludo led his closest challenger, Ozigbo, with over 52,625 votes but given that Ihiala Local Government has over 148,000 registered voters, the Returning Officer of the election, declined to declare the APGA candidate winner in line with provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act. Total votes for the contending parties after voting on November 6, 2021, stood at APGA – 103,947; PDP – 51,322; APC- 42,942 and YPP – 20,292. After the supplementary election in Ihiala on November 9, 2021, INEC declared Soludo the winner of the governorship election. He won in 19 of the 21 local government areas of the state with a total of 112,229 votes.

His closest rival, Ozigbo of PDP scored 53, 807 votes, while Uba of APC got a total of 43,285 votes to place third. The YPP candidate, Ubah, came fourth with 21,261 votes. In his reaction to the outcome of the poll, Soludo declared: “I have served Nigeria; it is now time for me to serve my people in Anambra State. My victory is a divine journey that showed that the time has come. I feel very humbled by this mandate given to me by the people of the state. The mandate was quite overwhelming.”

Catalogue of promises

Soludo mounts the saddle in the “Light of the Nation” state with a catalogue of promises made during the campaigns, but he strongly believes that his blueprint, entitled: “My Contract With Ndi Anambara” is the surest means to fulfill them. His words: “With humility and gratitude to God, I offer myself as a vehicle for selfless servantleadership to Ndi Anambra in our quest to build a liveable and prosperous smart megacity. It is a vision of a homeland that is the preferred destination in which to live, invest, learn, work, and relax and enjoy. It is an Anambra that aspires to be the best in every positive way, not only in Nigeria/Africa but in the world.

“I am a passionate village boy with humble beginnings who has received abundant grace and blessings from God. I have traversed the world, lived in Ethiopia, the UK, and the United States and visited 45 other countries on all continents as an itinerant scholar and consultant as well as served the Federal Government in numerous capacities.

At this stage in my life and with excellent health, I believe it is now time for me to give back in full to my immediate community – Anambra State – by devoting all my God-given talents, education, exposure and experience, national and global networks-to contribute to leaving my state better than I met it. “What we present is a synopsis, designed to give Ndi Anambra a feel for the future we envision.

I believe that public service offers the biggest platform to positively touch millions of lives. I will devote every minute of my time to work with and mobilize all critical stakeholders to make Ndi Anambra proud. I will hit the ground running from Day One; I won’t be learning on the job. As the Chairman of Anambra Vision 2070, I have thought through our challenges and the disruptive changes needed to secure the future. We commit to vigorously implement the foundational phase of Vision 2070. “There is a sense of nostalgia about our rich past.

In the First Republic, our founding fathers built the Eastern Region as the fastest growing economy in the world. Through a frugal use of tax revenue from peasant farmers, they built the cities of Onitsha, Enugu, Aba, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Umuahia, Uyo, with pipe-borne water and electricity as well as the largest market in West Africa (Onitsha Main Market), the University of Nigeria with campuses at Nsukka and Enugu, industrial estates, palm plantations and farm settlements.

Theirs was the classic developmental state, where wealth creation/poverty reduction was buoyed up by hard work, excellence in education, competition, integrity, and service-driven public service. “Our manifesto derives from a firm belief that despite the defects of the current federal system, there is sufficient room to manoeuvre and fully exploit synergies and complementarities with the Federal Government and other states, Development Financial Institutions (DFls), and private sector to build a liveable and prosperous state.

It is also based upon the belief that the lgbo, as a nascent global tribe, need Nigeria, Africa, and the world to maximize their economic potential. As a Pan Africanist, I see infinite possibilities and opportunities for Anambra State, especially in the context of the new African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA, with a market size of over US$3.2 trillion, and over 1.2 billion consumers), and other global opportunities which favour the exceptional enterprise of Ndi Anambra.

“We plan to position Anambra as a centre of excellence for human capital development and proactively leapfrog our students/youths as Africa’s digital tribe; actively ensure planned cities, communities, and markets, and a more sustainable, clean, green, and liveable environment; and a mainstreaming of the core lgbo values of integrity, hard work, competition, compassion, and morality. “We envision a public service that truly delivers timely and efficient service to the citizens, and a target as the state with guaranteed rule of law and property rights such that commercial disputes are settled within 30 days. We also envision a compassionate society in the true sense of neo progressivism as embodied in APGA’s manifesto. APGA’s motto is: ‘Be your brother’s and sister’s keeper’ (Onye aghana nwanne ya) and we will formalize specific programmes to give content to this progressive philosophy by caring for the elderly, vulnerable widows, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, mainstreaming crowd charity, and formalizing the ‘Adopt a School’ programme.”

Ready for the task ahead

The new governor is not unaware of the country’s dwindling resources, which may pose a problem in achieving his set goals. However, he believes that with planning and prudent management of resources, the programmes are achievable. It is also believes that the report of the 80-man Transition Committee headed by a former Minister of Education, Dr. (Mrs.) Oby Ezekwesili, will complement Soludo’s blueprint.

He explains his strategy: “We seek a framework for compounding the state wealth and ramping up fiscal revenue with the target that after eight years, Anambra would not need federation account allocations for its basic needs. Indeed, after four years, Anambra should generate more than 100 per cent of its recurrent expenditure. To sum it up, we envision Anambra, whereby our homeland population will have no incentive to migrate to other places in search of opportunities, and the itinerant population will have a proud homeland to return to.

Our servant-leadership seeks to mainstream a developmental state that is driven by transformation agenda. Every kobo of Anambra’s money will be devoted to working for Ndi Anambra. I sincerely believe in integrity and due process, which means that I will not steal nor waste state resources and will always allow the machinery of government to follow due process.

I believe in One Anambra, One people, One Agenda. There will be a comprehensive and simultaneous development of all parts of the state. The principles of personal responsibility and community shared ownership and responsibility will be mainstreamed. I believe in equity and fairness, and will consequently maintain a policy of fair distribution of resources, appointments, and amenities across the state and interest groups and also fairness to nonindigenes of Anambra. “Meritocracy will have pride of place and those who demonstrate that they can add value to Ndi Anambra will be given the opportunity to serve. I also believe in the interdependence of all arms of government – executive, legislature and judiciary. Importantly, I believe in Ndi Anambra and their ability to work together with me to create the future we all dream about for ourselves and future generations. “Above all, I believe in open, accountable, and collaborative leadership. We will hold periodic Town Hall meetings with critical stakeholders, and there will be the Citizens’ Hotlines to interact with me. As your chief servant, I admit that I don’t know it all. I will need the advice and guidance of everyone.

“We will also network and seek strategic partnerships of the federal government, private sector, the church, DFls, foundations, other states, civil society organizations and professional bodies, traditional rulers and town unions as we chart the future we seek.

We will collaborate with other states in the South East and South-South to deepen regional integration for economies of scale and shared prosperity. “A key principle that will drive our wealth creation initiative is the “Buy and Sell Made in Anambra Programme.

Government resources will only patronize “Made in Anambra” except where it is impossible to produce such or no close alternatives. For example, all vehicles to be purchased with government resources must be “Made in Anambra” brand. We will ensure extra certification of all goods produced in Anambra such that “Made in Anambra Standard” will be synonymous with international best practice. I will be the chief marketing officer for anything and everything produced in Anambra. Our goal is to take Anambra to the world and bring the world to Anambra as a frontier Export Processing Zone.”

