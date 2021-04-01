News

Anambra: FRSC deploys 500 personnel, 650 special marshals for Easter

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that it has deployed 500 personnel on 24-hour patrol of highways across the state to ensure free-flow of traffic, prevent carnage on the roads and for rescue operations during the Easter celebration. The state Sector Commander, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in Awka, the state capital, however, said that the personnel included 650 Special Marshals. Besides, Kumapayi added that the Command also deployed operation vehicles, towing trucks and ambulances to clear any obstructions and respond to emergency cases, respectively.

“We have deployed sufficient personnel across all major highways to check activities of reckless drivers and ensure safe driving with observance of traffic rules and regulations. As a lead agency in traffic management, FRSC in Anambra State is committed to ensuring a safer motoring environment during this Easter celebration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 404 new cases, lowest daily figure in July

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria hit a record low on Wednesday with 404 new coronavirus infections confirmed in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases on Wednesday night. The new figure is the lowest for the month of July — the month began with a record […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: GMD president cautions against second lockdown

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of rising new coronavirus cases in Nigeria and in the western countries spiking fear of second wave of lockdown in the country, the President of the Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), Prof. Femi Dokun-Babalola has cautioned against embarking on another lockdown as a measure to curb COVID- 19.   Dokun-Babalola who spoke […]
News Top Stories

Why legislature, executive always disagree, by Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

  Misconception of roles of the legislature in government by the executive arm and the public often time is responsible for the frequent frictions between the two arms, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said.   Gbajabiamila said though lawmakers’ attempt to adhere strictly to their legislative responsibilities often lead to friction […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica