Anambra: FRSC deploys 500 personnel, 650 special marshals for Easter

The Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said that it has deployed 500 personnel on 24-hour patrol of highways across the state to ensure free-flow of traffic, prevent carnage on the roads and for rescue operations during the Easter celebration. The state Sector Commander, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in Awka, the state capital, however, said that the personnel included 650 Special Marshals. Besides, Kumapayi added that the Command also deployed operation vehicles, towing trucks and ambulances to clear any obstructions and respond to emergency cases, respectively.

“We have deployed sufficient personnel across all major highways to check activities of reckless drivers and ensure safe driving with observance of traffic rules and regulations. As a lead agency in traffic management, FRSC in Anambra State is committed to ensuring a safer motoring environment during this Easter celebration.

